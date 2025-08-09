Morning Briefing: Monday, August 11, 2025

✈️ U.S. Rep. Mike Turner told members of the Dayton Defense industry group that he was able to secure waivers that protect the jobs of probationary-status civilian federal government employees at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

Coming soon, to a ballot near you

The filing deadline for ballot issues for the Nov. 4 general election was Wednesday afternoon. Across the region, local governments are asking voters to approve myriad measures that could impact your property and income taxes.

Our reporters gathered the filings and worked with county auditors in each county for estimates of what taxpayers should expect to pay for local levies if they pass.

Below are roundups of levies in area counties expected to be on the November ballot, pending certification from county elections boards.

• Montgomery County: Voters will see a countywide ask to renew a sizeable levy to support Human Services. Two townships are asking for new levies. And school districts are asking for a levy and income tax. Go here for the full roundup for Montgomery County.

• Greene County: Voters will see a new library levy. Xenia wants a new income tax. And a few localities have either new levies or replacements that could increase tax bills. Go here for the full roundup for Greene County.

• Miami County: Taxpayers across Miami County will be asked to consider two countywide tax issues — including the proposed replacement of the 0.4 mill county bridge levy with a continuing tax — and several local issues in the November general election. Go here for the full roundup for Miami county.

• Northern Warren County: Springboro schools is asking for a new levy. Franklin Schools is going for an income tax, and a couple other localities have new tax proposals as well. Go here for the full roundup for northern Warren County.

• Clark County: Voters will see a couple countywide levy requests. Springfield and Northwester schools both have levies on the ballot, along with a smattering of other localities. Go here for the full roundup for Clark County.

• Butler County: Voters will see a countywide elderly services levy, and several other new money levies and bonds at Lakota Local Schools and several townships. Go here for a full roundup for Butler County.