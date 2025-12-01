Morning Briefing: Monday, Dec. 1

🏛️ Theft crackdown: A unanimous vote from Ohio House lawmakers before Thanksgiving progressed a bill to make it illegal to own, with criminal intent, digital devices that have led to a scourge of car break-ins across the country in recent years.

🍪 Cookie contest: We asked bakers to bring one dozen of their favorite cookies to our downtown Dayton office. Here’s a list of the top 12 cookie recipes.

Also today, we start off the final month of the year with a look at several holiday-related things to do during the month of December. If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Greg.Lynch@coxinc.com. Want to read the digital version of the newspaper? Click here for our daily ePaper. The newsletter should take about 2 minutes, 34 seconds to read.

***