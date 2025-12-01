Morning Briefing: Monday, Dec. 1

Here are three things you should know today:
🔎 Former DPD lieutenant: An attorney for a Dayton police lieutenant who resigned last month after facing theft allegations said his client did nothing wrong and the incident was just a misunderstanding.
🏛️ Theft crackdown: A unanimous vote from Ohio House lawmakers before Thanksgiving progressed a bill to make it illegal to own, with criminal intent, digital devices that have led to a scourge of car break-ins across the country in recent years.
🍪 Cookie contest: We asked bakers to bring one dozen of their favorite cookies to our downtown Dayton office. Here’s a list of the top 12 cookie recipes.
Also today, we start off the final month of the year with a look at several holiday-related things to do during the month of December.
Holiday lights in Dayton and the region: Driving, walking displays
From Troy to Cincinnati, here are some of the most popular places to check out light displays in the Dayton area.
More stories on how to make it a December to remember:
• Holiday shows: “Nutcracker,” “Scrooge!,” “Littlest Angel” are among the holiday shows to see across the Dayton region.
• Clifton Mill: 5 million holiday lights at Historic Clifton Mill are now glowing. Here’s what is new this year.
• Kings Island: Kings Island will open its gates for the annual WinterFest on select nights through Dec. 31. Here is what to expect.
• Christmas trees: Here is a partial list of locations throughout Southwest Ohio selling Christmas trees.
• Land of Illusion: The park’s Christmas Glow is a 2-mile drive-thru experience with 3.8 million lights.
• Secret beer: Warped Wing and Esther Price have collaborated on their annual “secret” beer.
• Ice Rink: Holiday music, twinkling lights, festive treats and lap after lap around the rink with family and friends — nothing says the holidays quite like a night at the MetroParks Ice Rink.