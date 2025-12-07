Morning Briefing: Monday, Dec. 8, 2025

🛫 Airport move? Dayton’s aviation department is requesting the Federal Aviation Administration to study potentially moving a radar tower to support more development around the airport property, which has seen hundreds of millions of dollars in new private investment in the last decade.

😀 Things to do: The seasonal celebration will continue through December, as Dayton will be home to a variety of holiday activities and events.

If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Kyle.Nagel@coxinc.com.

Want to read the digital version of the newspaper? Click here for our daily ePaper. The newsletter should take about 2 minutes, 49 seconds to read.

***

Nearly 3 years after state raid, Montgomery County Clerk of Courts trial begins

The Dayton Daily News will be in the courtroom today as a jury is selected and opening arguments begin for Mike Foley’s legal team and state prosecutors.

• The charges: Foley, the Montgomery County Clark, faces both felony and misdemeanor charges related to theft in office, the unauthorized use of computers, unlawful interest in public contracts, the solicitation of political contributions from public employees and other improper political activity.

• Timeline: More than three years have passed since the Ohio Auditor of State raided Foley’s office in 2022. Since then, the case against him has been full of twists and turns. Political jabs, a proposed suspension, plea agreements, reversals on those agreements and allegations of a murder plot were all woven into a complicated legal web.

• Change in plea: Foley in June 2025 changed his plea in his criminal case to no contest and was convicted of felony and misdemeanor charges related to political contribution solicitation and unauthorized use of computers. Later, Foley’s attorney called a Dayton Daily News reporter to relay that his client would be withdrawing his no-contest plea.

• Judge pleads guilty: Claims that Montgomery County Municipal Court Judge James Piergies transferred funds to Foley’s office to fund an IT position for Piergies’ son were also a part of the state’s investigation. In May 2025, Piergies pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of obstructing official business. He resigned from his seat.

What to know today

• One big takeaway: The village of New Lebanon has reached a settlement agreement with former police chief Curtis Hensley, who was fired in early 2024.

• Tip of the day: Two men behind a new Miamisburg business want to make area residents look better, “feel welcome and be a part of something.” They’re doing that with Night Owl Barber Company, a traditional barbershop at 130 N. First St. in Miamisburg.

• Person to know today: Frankie Raye. The area native has gone from Greenville to the big stage.

• Photo of the day: Dayton’s De’Shayne Montgomery grimaces after a fall following a shot attempt against Virginia on Saturday at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. David Jablonski has a full photo gallery from Saturday’s game.