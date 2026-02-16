Morning Briefing: Monday, Feb. 16, 2026

🏗️New center’s price: Before the end of May the Montgomery County Job Center will be moving out of its current Dayton location, and we learn from the latest story by Sydney Dawes that county officials are going to build a new center from the ground up in what they expect to be a roughly $45 million project.

🏀UD wins: The Flyers beat Davidson for the 11th straight time. They won 70-59 Sunday at UD Arena. Read David Jablonski’s recap, see photos from the game, view highlights from the win and watch coach Anthony Grant’s press conference.

We have a lot more news for you today found below! If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Jeremy.Ratliff@coxinc.com.

Want to read the digital version of the newspaper? Click here for our daily ePaper.

***

LOCAL NEWS

• Former Dayton congressman Tony Hall testifies before House committee to raise awareness about cobalt mining

• Residence Park upgrades part of Your Neighborhoods, Your Dollars program

• With downtown upgrades nearly done, Bellbrook targets water system fixes

LIFE

• Dayton native Patty Allen is working to strengthen the Miami Valley’s local food system

• ‘For Colored Girls’ to illuminate Black womanhood at Edward A. Dixon Gallery in Dayton

• Pit bull finds home with empty nesters

CRIME & PUBLIC SAFETY

• 1 in custody following domestic violence dispute, gunshot rounds in Harrison Twp.

• Juvenile in custody after Harrison Twp. vehicle break-ins

SPORTS

• Wright State basketball: Hot-shooting Raiders roll to win at Cleveland State

• Bowling: Emmanuel Christian boys and girls roar into district tournament

• 2026 Winter Olympics TV Guide: What to watch on Feb. 16

NATION & WORLD

• FBI: DNA recovered from glove found near Guthrie home that appears to match glove worn by suspect

• Rubio meets Orbán in Budapest as US and Hungary are to sign a civilian nuclear pact

• Suspect in mass shooting at Bondi Beach Jewish festival appears in court

Anne’s Spot: The Silos is a cozy winter escape in Dayton

Have you stopped by The Silos downtown recently? If not, you may soon be planning a visit after reading Anne Kane’s column! Anne is an Instagram and TikTok personality who built her personal brand by showcasing all that Dayton has to offer through lifestyle vlogs. If you haven’t already, read her latest column here.