Morning Briefing: Monday, Feb. 17, 2025

‘Average Guy Outdoors’ by Devin Meister focuses on outdoorsman information for Southwest Ohio

Housing crisis hits Ohio wildlife

If you think our housing costs are high and great options scarce, you should try a day as a Bobwhite quail.

Many of our favorite wildlife characters are facing challenges finding accommodations. Habitat is the defining factor in their existence, from food to shelter to reproduction. Like our housing, habitat is at a premium and wildlife faces less-than-optimal options.

‘Gem City Family’ by Pam Chandler for family things to do in the Dayton region

Ideas for teaching financial literacy to kids

It’s never too early to start teaching your children financial literacy. This is a perfect time to jump in feet first as many Americans are setting their budgets for the new year.

Money management is a lesson we have been working on this year as part of our Homeschool journey, and I thought I would share some of the tips that have worked for us to teach our child how to handle money.

‘On Stage’ by Russell Florence explores art and culture news

Arts news: Dayton Live’s Children’s Theatre Series, Levitt Pavilion Dayton UpClose concert and more

Dayton Live’s 2025 Children’s Theatre Series launched over the weekend at the Victoria Theatre with the charming, Tony Award-nominated musical “A Year with Frog and Toad.”

Sponsored by Dayton Children’s, the series will continue with “The Gruffalo’s Child” (Saturday-Sunday), “Goodnight Moon and the Runaway Bunny” (March 29-30) and “Actívate with 123 Andrés” (May 3). The entire series will be held at the Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton.

‘Save Point’ by Alex Cutler focuses on gaming and entertainment

DK Effect craft beer arcade blends drinks with games of old

As someone in his 20s, I am quite aware of the fact that I missed the “golden age” of arcades. Modern arcades, while a lot of fun, are usually focused on claw machines, bowling, mini-golf or other forms of entertainment.

If classic games are featured at all, it’s clear they are not the main appeal of these venues. So that leaves me wondering what a modern arcade filled with classic, beloved arcade games would look like.

As it turns out, one that fits that description can be found right here in Dayton: DK Effect.

‘Local Music Scene’ by Brandon Berry covers the Dayton and Southwest Ohio music and art scene.

It Takes a Village: inside the Dayton recording studio, creativity hub

Blanch Robinson, a Dayton rapper and producer, took me past the Spaghetti Warehouse on Fifth Street to an unassuming storefront. On its window was a semi-faded decal of the old Dayton Barber College.

Holding a stray XLR cable in one hand, Blanch unlocked the storefront’s gate and revealed a door. Inside, unassuming still, we headed through another door; that’s when the space started to unfold.

Blanch and I stepped into It Takes a Village Studios, a multi-faceted, multimedia hub for musicians, artists and creators.