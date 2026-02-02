Morning Briefing: Monday, Feb. 2, 2026

💵 Buc-ee’s funding: Huber Heights City Council will consider the formation of a Tax Increment Financing district to help fund infrastructure improvements in the area of the new Buc-ee’s on Ohio 235.

🏀 Ron Harper returns: The Dayton native and Miami University great was back in Oxford, and Tom Archdeacon was there to talk with him.

LOCAL NEWS

• Wright State proposes millions to preserve Wright brothers history

• VA to spend $4.8B nationwide, with Dayton improvements planned

• Dayton commission approves $4M contract to finish Miami Well Field project

LIFE

• Hedgehog will test its shadow Monday at Boonshoft Museum

• Black History Month events in the Dayton area

• Joui Wine elevates Dayton’s wine scene with sips, community and connection

CRIME & PUBLIC SAFETY

• Stolen Trotwood vehicle pursued by more than 8 police agencies

• 1 injured after stabbing in Dayton on Oakridge Drive

SPORTS

• Four stats that sum up four straight Dayton basketball defeats

• Cincinnati Bengals: Burrow added to Pro Bowl, joining Chase, Higgins and Flacco

• Wright State basketball: Raiders knock off Green Bay, earn rare Wisconsin sweep

NATION & WORLD

• Speaker Johnson faces tough choices as partial government shutdown drags and debate over ICE deepens

• Top Justice Department official plays down chance for charges arising from Epstein files revelations

• Olivia Dean wins best new artist at the 2026 Grammy Awards

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Keket Moise opened her Springfield restaurant after fleeing Haiti. Now, as protections near expiration, her future — and her business — are uncertain.