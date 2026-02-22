Morning Briefing: Monday, Feb. 23, 2026

Monday has arrived, and so has this newsletter! Hopefully you had a good weekend, and are feeling ready for the new workweek. If not, let me at least get you ready for any news related conversations you will have at work or school today...
🏫 Classroom consolidation: Dayton Public Schools has announced plans for next school year to consolidate preschool classrooms to Rosa Parks Early Learning Center and River’s Edge Montessori. Read about it in Eileen McClory’s story.
🚧 Developer’s land acquisition: Industrial Commercial Properties says it now controls the remaining land open to development in the Kettering-Beavercreek Miami Valley Research Park. You can read more in Thomas Gnau’s story here.
📄Report due soon: In another story from Gnau, a company whose Union distribution center recently sold for nearly $42 million has a report on its local job creation due to the Ohio Department of Development in the coming days.
ANNE’S SPOT: Upgraded menu, rotating cocktails, live music and pizza at Oregon Express
Anne Kane’s column helps paint a picture in our minds of what you may view at Oregon Express here in Dayton: “On any night of the year, you may see a packed house with a DJ one evening and a quiet acoustic set the next. You may even see a cake decorating class. With the option of private rentals for the community, you could potentially stumble upon a graduation party or maybe even a karaoke-filled room.” She has a lot of great background on this local establishment, as well as tips for parking if you plan to go.