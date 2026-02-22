Morning Briefing: Monday, Feb. 23, 2026

🚧 Developer’s land acquisition: Industrial Commercial Properties says it now controls the remaining land open to development in the Kettering-Beavercreek Miami Valley Research Park. You can read more in Thomas Gnau’s story here.

📄Report due soon: In another story from Gnau, a company whose Union distribution center recently sold for nearly $42 million has a report on its local job creation due to the Ohio Department of Development in the coming days.

If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at jeremy.ratliff@coxinc.com.

ANNE’S SPOT: Upgraded menu, rotating cocktails, live music and pizza at Oregon Express

Anne Kane’s column helps paint a picture in our minds of what you may view at Oregon Express here in Dayton: “On any night of the year, you may see a packed house with a DJ one evening and a quiet acoustic set the next. You may even see a cake decorating class. With the option of private rentals for the community, you could potentially stumble upon a graduation party or maybe even a karaoke-filled room.” She has a lot of great background on this local establishment, as well as tips for parking if you plan to go.