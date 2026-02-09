Morning Briefing: Monday, Feb. 9, 2026

It is the morning after the big game! While you may be a little more tired than you would be on a normal Monday morning, we have no shortage of new, local and impactful news for you today:
👨🔧Higher temps = wetter basements? With temperatures forecast to be above freezing this week, the snow that was dumped on us could soon turn to water. Area plumbing experts are warning homeowners to make sure that water stays out of their basements. Michael Kurtz’s story has what you need to know this morning.
👩🏻⚖️Springfield, ICE and TPS: A federal district judge ordered DHS to state whether it’s planning an ICE surge in Springfield and elsewhere if the end of Temporary Protected Status for Haitians goes forward. Josh Sweigart explains in his story.
🚧Project targets safety concerns: According to a new story by our own Sydney Dawes, Dayton city officials have approved a $964,000 contract with L.J. DeWeese Co. for a project aiming to calm the traffic on Philadelphia Drive from West Riverview Avenue to Salem Avenue.
If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at jeremy.ratliff@coxinc.com.
Want to read the digital version of the newspaper? Click here for our daily ePaper.
***
LOCAL NEWS
• Protesters call for permanent status for Springfield immigrants from Haiti
• Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine ‘happy’ with court decision blocking Haiti TPS designation
• Creekwood Preserve subdivision gets greenlit for Beavercreek
LIFE
• ‘It’s a statement’: New art gallery in Dayton has only art by women
• Setting the record straight about greasy pizza boxes: Can they be recycled?
• Yellow Cab has a $10 Valentine pizza roll bouquet you can send to your person
CRIME & PUBLIC SAFETY
• 2 injured in stabbing in Dayton
• Butler County deputy released from hospital after stabbing; suspect charged
SPORTS
• Dayton basketball: A tribute to A-10 arenas
• Wright State golf: Raiders going for three-peat in league as season kicks off
• McCoy: Without a salary cap, MLB’s small markets never stand a chance
NATION & WORLD
•Bad Bunny brings Gaga, Martin and Puerto Rican pride to Super Bowl as Green Day, Puth play pregame
•Seahawks ride their ‘Dark Side’ defense to a Super Bowl title, pounding the Patriots 29-13
• Crackdown on dissent after nationwide protests in Iran widens to ensnare reformist figures
HAPPENING TODAY
The 2026 Olympics are underway! If you plan to watch today, we have an easy-to-follow schedule for you here.