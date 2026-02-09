Morning Briefing: Monday, Feb. 9, 2026

It is the morning after the big game! While you may be a little more tired than you would be on a normal Monday morning, we have no shortage of new, local and impactful news for you today:

👨‍🔧Higher temps = wetter basements? With temperatures forecast to be above freezing this week, the snow that was dumped on us could soon turn to water. Area plumbing experts are warning homeowners to make sure that water stays out of their basements. Michael Kurtz’s story has what you need to know this morning.