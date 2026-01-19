Morning Briefing: Monday, Jan. 19

🔎 Hospital plan: Dayton city leaders are weighing next steps toward creating a public hospital.

🍬 Treat yourself: The new Sweet Tooth Candy in Englewood offers a wide variety of candies and treats, with vintage offerings like chocolate coins and candy cigarettes and newer items.

If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Greg.Lynch@coxinc.com. Want to read the digital version of the newspaper? Click here for our daily ePaper. The newsletter should take about 2 minutes, 59 seconds to read.

***

List: Martin Luther King Day 2026 events in the region

The legacy of Civil Rights Movement leader Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. was be celebrated today, and across the region, there will be more events, including the Martin Luther King Day Memorial March.

Today’s events include: — Sinclair MLK Jr. Day Celebration: 9-10:30 a.m. 301 W. Fourth St., Dayton. More info: Sinclair’s free Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration will be held inside the college’s Building 12 conference center. Festivities will begin with a continental breakfast from 9-9:30 a.m. This will be followed by a keynote address from author and activist Kevin Powell. — MLK Memorial March: 10 a.m. 1323 W. Third St., Dayton. More info: MLK Dayton will host its memorial march at 10 a.m. on Jan. 19. The route will begin near the Drew Health Center, ending near Sinclair Community College’s Building 12. RTA will provide free shuttles between these two points from 10 a.m.-noon. — MLK Celebration Banquet: 6 p.m. 1000 Carillon Blvd., Dayton. More info: Also with the theme of “America tell the truth,” MLK Dayton’s celebration banquet will be held the night of Jan. 19 at Carillon Historical Park. The event will feature a keynote speech from Ahmed Rehab, executive director and communications director of the Chicago Office of the Council on American-Islamic Relations. MLK stories from our archives: • 6 things you didn’t know about Martin Luther King Jr.’s ties to Dayton • Martin Luther King Jr.’s visits to Dayton • King’s legacy runs deep at area colleges

Dayton voters passed levy for new hospital: City considers next steps

A majority of Dayton voters in November passed Issue 9, a ballot initiative that said a public hospital must be constructed in West Dayton. Now what?