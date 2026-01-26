Morning Briefing: Monday, Jan. 26, 2026

🔎 Settlement: Dayton city commissioners approved a $27,500 settlement with a Butler County woman who was charged criminally after recording on her phone Dayton police officers responding to a 2022 incident.

🏒 Local Olympian: No one has had a better rise-to-prominence story than Kristin King, Piqua’s fearless 5-foot-4, multi-sport athlete who competed in the 2006 Winter Games in Turin, Italy and win a bronze medal.

WEATHER

• How much snow did you get?

• What you should stream while you’re stuck inside

• PHOTOS: Historic winter storm hits southwest Ohio

LOCAL NEWS

• $317K contract will build inventory, master plan for Dayton’s tree coverage

• New development across from Austin Landing planned in Miami Twp.

• Budget cuts, spending down reserves helped Dayton balance 2026 budget

LIFE

• Mikey’s Late Night Slice opens Friday in downtown Dayton

• Monumental musical ‘Les Misérables’ returns to Dayton

• Anne’s Spot: Natural Foods Plus and Juice Caboose Dayton ... a fresh (squeezed) take

CRIME & PUBLIC SAFETY

• Prosecutor: Motion for acquittal, new trial for man convicted of murdering Uber driver has ‘fatal flaws’

• 45-year-old man killed in Warren County crash

SPORTS

• Dayton basketball: What to know about Tuesday’s game vs. Rhode Island

• How to watch Flyers matchup vs. Rhode Island

• McCoy: Center field’s long road to Cooperstown finally gets its due

VIDEO OF THE DAY

These two dogs loved their time in the snow on Sunday, even taking it as a little snack.