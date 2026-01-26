Morning Briefing: Monday, Jan. 26, 2026

Here are three things you should know today:

❄️ Winter storm: A major winter storm doused the southwest Ohio region with an historic level of snow — some places received 12-16 inches.

🔎 Settlement: Dayton city commissioners approved a $27,500 settlement with a Butler County woman who was charged criminally after recording on her phone Dayton police officers responding to a 2022 incident.

🏒 Local Olympian: No one has had a better rise-to-prominence story than Kristin King, Piqua’s fearless 5-foot-4, multi-sport athlete who competed in the 2006 Winter Games in Turin, Italy and win a bronze medal.

WEATHER

How much snow did you get?

What you should stream while you’re stuck inside

PHOTOS: Historic winter storm hits southwest Ohio

LOCAL NEWS

$317K contract will build inventory, master plan for Dayton’s tree coverage

New development across from Austin Landing planned in Miami Twp.

Budget cuts, spending down reserves helped Dayton balance 2026 budget

LIFE

Mikey’s Late Night Slice opens Friday in downtown Dayton

Monumental musical ‘Les Misérables’ returns to Dayton

Anne’s Spot: Natural Foods Plus and Juice Caboose Dayton ... a fresh (squeezed) take

CRIME & PUBLIC SAFETY

Prosecutor: Motion for acquittal, new trial for man convicted of murdering Uber driver has ‘fatal flaws’

45-year-old man killed in Warren County crash

SPORTS

Dayton basketball: What to know about Tuesday’s game vs. Rhode Island

How to watch Flyers matchup vs. Rhode Island

McCoy: Center field’s long road to Cooperstown finally gets its due

VIDEO OF THE DAY

These two dogs loved their time in the snow on Sunday, even taking it as a little snack.

