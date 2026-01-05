Morning Briefing: Monday, Jan. 5, 2026

💵 Funds at risk: A Dayton nonprofit that runs the only emergency youth shelter in the region is at risk of losing up to $1.6 million in federal funds.

♥️ Inspiring story: How a Dayton wedding celebrated a family, immigrants and contributions to culture.

A.M. Scott Distillery files bankruptcy ahead of fraud trial

A.M. Scott Distillery filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection this month in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Ohio.

• Former Moeller Brew Barn: Anthony “Tony” Scott, 44, helped expand Maria Stein-based Moeller Brew Barn to Troy in 2019, followed by Dayton and Monroe in 2022. The distillery operated in the former site in Troy.

• Closures: The Monroe location of Moeller Brew Barn on Ohio 63 closed in September 2023. The Troy facility shuttered operations in September 2024. The Dayton location, across from Day Air Ballpark, shut its doors three months later.

• Awaiting trial: Scott is awaiting trial on a criminal case out of Mercer County after he was arrested in March for allegedly depriving a victim of more than $6,500 worth of business product and allegedly attempted to defraud the victim by writing a bad check, Mercer County court records show.

• From the city: Scott received about $400,000 in loans from the city of Troy — as well as grants from the state — for the Moeller Brew Barn location in Troy and A.M. Scott Distillery in Troy’s Mayflower building. Both businesses are now defunct, and Troy officials said previously the city is weighing its options for recouping the business loan funds.

What to know today

• Key takeaway: Leaders of the emergency youth shelter Daybreak say the need for youth housing services is not slowing down anytime soon, despite the risk of losing federal funds.

• Quote of the day: “We beat ourselves today.” — Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow after their 20-18 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

• Stat of the day: 1,465. That’s the number of Ohioans hospitalized with the flu as of Dec. 27, more than double the historical average of 665.

• Photo of the day: Dayton’s Javon Bennett, left, and De’Shayne Montgomery leave the court after a victory against Loyola Chicago on Saturday. David Jablonski has a full photo gallery from the game.