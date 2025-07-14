Morning Briefing: Monday, July 14, 2025

If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Greg.Lynch@coxinc.com.

Dayton Daily News wins multiple awards in statewide journalism contests

Journalists from the Dayton Daily News won numerous awards and are finalists in others for two statewide journalism contests.

The Ohio Society of Professional Journalists contest:

• Best Children’s/Education Issues Reporting: First place, coverage of Lifewise Academy (Lee McClory, Nick Blizzard, London Bishop).

• Best Children’s/Education Issues Reporting: Second place, Lee McClory.

• Best Criminal Justice Reporting: Second place, Homeland Security investigates Fuyao (Eric Schwartzberg, Josh Sweigart, Thomas Gnau).

• Best Deadline Reporting: Second place, Jail inmate takes deputy’s gun at Dayton hospital, kills self (Kristen Spicker, Jen Balduf, Sydney Dawes).

• Best Editorial/Criticism Writing: First place, Nick Hrkman

• Best Feature Reporting: Second place, Tom Archdeacon

• Best Public Service/Social Issues Reporting: Second place, Cory Frolik

• Best Science/Medical/Health Care Reporting: First place, Sam Wildow

• Best Website: First place, Dayton Daily News

• Best Columnist in Ohio: First place, Ray Marcano

The Associated Press Media Editors contest (winners on Aug. 3):

Finalists from the Dayton Daily News include:

• Best Business Writer: Finalist, Tom Gnau

• Best Feature Photo: Finalist, Marshall Gorby

• Best Sports Columnist: Finalist, Tom Archdeacon