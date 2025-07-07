Morning Briefing: Monday, July 7, 2025

If you’ve been downtown lately, you might’ve noticed new hotels popping up.

In today’s Morning Briefing, we review how new hotels are changing the downtown landscape and give you a look inside one of the latest to open, the Ardent Hotel.

Downtown Dayton thrives with wave of hotel developments

There are hotel projects that have been recently completed or are in the works for downtown Dayton.

• AC Hotel and Fairfield Inn & Suites: These two hotels are already in operation, on opposite sides of the Dayton Dragons’ Day Air Ballpark. The 134-room AC Hotel opened in early 2023. The 98-room Fairfield Inn launched in 2018.

• Hotel Ardent: This century-old historic building at 137 N. Main St. has been transformed into a boutique hotel, which opened in February. Part of the Tapestry Collection by Hilton, it is very close to key downtown attractions including the Victoria Theatre and the Schuster Center.

Hilton Garden Inn: As part of the historic Dayton Arcade, the Hilton Garden Inn will feature a bar and restaurant that overlook the plaza at Courthouse Square. It is scheduled to open later this year.

Dayton Vitality Hotel: It is planned for the vacant former Crowne Plaza Dayton hotel, which is currently undergoing renovations, across Fifth Street from the Convention Center.

Other hotels the works: Weyland Ventures, a Kentucky-based developer, is planning a boutique hotel at the site of a vacant church and parish hall at 239 Wayne Ave. in the Oregon District. Also, a new “headquarter” hotel will be built on a city-owned plaza, just north of the Dayton Convention Center.

• Map: Here is a look at downtown hotel locations, including those that are in various stages of planning, development and construction.

A look inside Hotel Ardent, where the interior design pays tribute to Dayton’s history

Admirers of historic architecture will enjoy the thoughtful interior design of the Hotel Ardent.

• Building history: The Renaissance Revival-style building originally opened as the Barclay Building a century ago.

• Design choices: Much of the interior design pays tribute to Dayton’s history of invention and innovation, which is woven into the fabric of the hotel’s identity.

• Front desk: There you will find a display case with a curated collection of invention-themed artifacts and nods to Dayton’s industrial past, including model airplanes and mechanical pieces that hint at the city’s ties to early aviation and technology.

• Guestrooms: Each guestroom includes subtle references to local innovations — think Edison bulb-inspired lighting, custom artwork celebrating historic patents and industrial-style finishes.

• The bar: It features a one-of-a kind Negroni Machine, best known for crafting the signature Flywheel Negroni, featured on the beverage menu. The machine, a one-of-a-kind invention, involves a series of steps resembling a Rube Goldberg machine to deliver the cocktail.

Hotel Ardent design pays tribute to Dayton’s history of innovation. Dayton inventions are on display at the front desk. An NCR cash register is displayed in the private dining room. Guestrooms feature framed patents. A Rube Goldberg-like "Negroni Machine" makes cocktails with a press of a button. CONTRIBUTED/HANNAH KASPER

MORE PHOTOS: The interior design of Hotel Ardent in Dayton

