Morning Briefing: Monday, June 23, 2025

Cornerstone development OK’d for next phase; tenants for 14 parcels not named yet

A major new commercial development at the junction of Montgomery and Greene counties is moving forward.

• Cornerstone of Centerville South: A concept plan for the site shows 14 parcels designated for various uses including restaurants, retail, hotels and office buildings, and a dedicated entertainment zone.

• Location: It is a 72-acre mixed-use project set for the southeast corner of I-675 and Wilmington Pike, an area with strong demographic and commercial appeal across several communities.

The planned project sits just south of Oberer Realty Services’ Cornerstone of Centerville North, on the opposite side of I-675. Cornerstone North is a 156-acre mixed use development featuring major anchors like Costco, Kroger, and Cabela’s. Oberer recently filled its final retail building there.

• Topgolf: Diagrams of the project provided by Oberer Companies in 2024 suggest the addition of a Topgolf facility.

• What Centerville City Manager Wayne Davis is saying: "Cornerstone North has been an undeniable success, evolving into a vibrant mixed‑use destination that is fully leased and packed with national retailers, restaurants, a hotel and hundreds of residences. It has not only created hundreds of jobs and significant tax revenue, it has become a regional draw that enhances Centerville’s appeal."

Davis said Cornerstone South offers “a tremendous opportunity to replicate and build upon that success while maintaining the high-quality development standards our community expects.”

• The cost: Oberer Companies previously said that total investment in Cornerstone South is projected at $93 million.

• Concerns: Residents have previously expressed concerns about the potential impact of rezoning the lot for entertainment and hospitality use so close to their residences, including noise pollution and light pollution. Concerns about traffic were also raised.

• Next steps: Council members next will need to sign off on a record plat, a formal step to officially split the property into separate lots for development. After that’s filed with Montgomery County, each lot must get major site plan approval from Planning Commission before construction of commercial buildings can start.

• Timeline: The full Cornerstone of Centerville South development is expected to take three to five years to complete. Several sites are already under contract, and the Oberer Companies plans to announce the tenants for those locations in the coming year.