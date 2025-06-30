Morning Briefing: Monday, June 30, 2025

If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Greg.Lynch@coxinc.com.

Want to read the digital version of the newspaper? Click here for our daily ePaper.

The newsletter should take about 3 minutes, 56 seconds to read.

***

Understanding Ohio’s EdChoice program

Lawmakers said universal access to the EdChoice expansion program would give more families access to a private school education. But a Dayton Daily News analysis of Ohio Department of Education data found so far, it’s largely subsidizing families already sending their kids to private schools.

• What is EdChoice: It is a state-funded scholarship program that allows eligible students to attend participating private schools using public funds. It is administered by the Ohio Department of Education and Workforce.

• Its purpose: The program is designed to give families more educational choices, especially those in areas of underperforming public schools.

• Who is eligible? EdChoice is open to families who live within the bounds of a school district deemed to be underperforming by the state.

Any Ohioan who makes up to 450% of the poverty line — $150,000 for a family of four — is eligible for a full EdChoice Expansion Scholarship. Ohio families who make more than that are eligible for at least 10% of the scholarship.

• Funding: A Dayton Daily News investigation last year found that Ohio awarded $993.7 million for families to send kids to private schools in a recent school year. That was $383.7 million more than a year earlier.

• Analysis: A Dayton Daily News analysis found that the project “largely subsidized families already sending their kids to private schools.”

• Schools that benefit the most: Much of the EdChoice expansion money goes to Catholic schools, which make up most of the private schools in Ohio and accept vouchers.

• The numbers: The number of income-based EdChoice vouchers used in private schools in six area counties — Montgomery, Miami, Greene, Warren, Butler and Clark — jumped from 3,058 in the 2022-23 school year to 12,637 the next year, this newspaper reported last year.

Ohio EdChoice program ruled unconstitutional

A Franklin County Common Pleas Court judge ruled Ohio’s EdChoice private school voucher program is unconstitutional last week.

• The lawsuit: The Ohio Coalition for Equity and Adequacy for School Funding filed a lawsuit against the state in 2022 over school vouchers. The lawsuit says that under Ohio’s constitution, state funding going to private schools is not legal.

• Plaintiffs: More than 300 school districts, or more than half of the districts statewide, are participating in the case.

The lead plaintiff was the Columbus district. Dayton Public Schools, Springfield City Schools, Centerville City Schools and Fairborn City Schools were among the plaintiffs, as were districts in Hamilton, Greenville, Middletown and beyond.

• The ruling: Judge Jaiza Page wrote that, “The Dayton City School District Board of Education ... enrolls about 12,000 students annually, over 96% of which are considered economically disadvantaged. A lack of funding has caused (the district) to struggle to provide its students with: (1) bus transportation; (2) technology and educational materials; (3) qualified teachers; and (4) adequate facilities.”

• On hold: Summary judgment was granted for plaintiffs on three of five counts, but the ruling was immediately stayed, meaning the program continues to operate, pending further legal battles.

“In recognition that this decision may cause significant changes to school funding in Ohio and the high likelihood that the parties will immediately appeal, the judgment in this case shall be stayed,” Page wrote.

• What EdChoice leaders are saying: “We remain confident the EdChoice program will prevail in the appeals process,” said Brian Hickey, executive director for the Catholic Conference of Ohio. “Ensuring EdChoice scholarships for students is a matter of social justice, as it allows for equal opportunities for all of Ohio’s children.”

• What EdChoice opponents are saying: “We are pleased that the court affirmed what we have been saying all along,” said William L. Phillis, executive director for the Coalition for Adequacy & Equity of School Funding. “The EdChoice private school voucher program, which has been diverting hundreds of millions of much needed tax dollars from public schools to private schools, is unconstitutional.”

• Next step: The case’s next legal step is expected to be an appeal to the Tenth District Court of Appeals.