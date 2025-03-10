Morning Briefing: Monday, March 10, 2025

If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Kyle.Nagel@coxinc.com.

The newsletter should take about 3 minutes, 12 seconds to read.

***

Men’s college basketball

• UD plays Friday: The Atlantic-10 Conference tournament starts Wednesday at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. No. 3 seed Dayton (22-9) will play No. 6 Saint Josephs , No. 11 Massachusetts or No. 14 La Salle in the quarterfinals at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

• Trying to reach the NCAA tournament: Dayton has failed to win the last 20 A-10 tournaments. It last won the championship in 2003. Its other conference tournament championship came in 1990 when it was a member of the Midwestern Collegiate Conference.

• Surging Miami: The RedHawks (23-8) are the No. 2 seed in the upcoming Mid-American Conference tournament, their highest seed since 1997. They open with No. 7 seed Eastern Michigan on Thursday.

• First Four in Dayton: The NCAA tournament will again open in Dayton when the First Four comes to UD Arena on Tuesday and Wednesday, March 18 and 19. What to know about its impact on the region.

High school girls basketball

• Alter playing for state championship: The Knights (18-9) will face Bellevue at 4:15 p.m. Friday in the Division IV state title game at UD Arena. It will be their eighth time in the championship game in school history.

• The do-it-all senior: Maddie Moody scored a game-high 22 points in the state semifinal game win against Lancaster Fairfield Union on Saturday.

• Another deep run for Springboro: Princeton held on and survived three Springboro shots in the final seconds to win a rugged Division I state semifinal 49-47 on Sunday at Fairfield High School. Springboro was looking to redeem a state championship game loss last season.

High school boys basketball

• Trotwood-Madison comes close: Cincinnati Aiken outscored Trotwood 26-9 in the fourth quarter to earn a 71-50 victory in a Division III regional game on Sunday afternoon at the Xavier University Cintas Center. The Rams finished 24-3.

• Alter ousted in semifinals: The Knights led early in the fourth quarter, but Wyoming went on a 9-0 run to take the lead for good en route to a 50-41 victory in a D-IV regional final game on Sunday afternoon at Xavier University’s Cintas Center. Alter finished 20-7.