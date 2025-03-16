Morning Briefing: Monday, March 17, 2025

If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Kyle.Nagel@coxinc.com.

Best of Dayton

• The contest: We hold Best of Dayton every year so we can celebrate the things to love about our city and that make it great.

• How it works: The contest has a few phases.

— Nominations: Tell us who and what you think should be finalists. The finalists are chosen based on how many nominations they receive.

— Choosing the finalists: We’ll pick the nominees with the most nominations and move them on to voting.

— Voting: You’ll vote for the finalists in more than 170 subcategories.

The timeline:

— Nominations: Today through March 28

— Then, we choose the finalists

— Voting: April 21-May 16

— Winners announced: Friday, June 27

— Special section published in the Dayton Daily News: Sunday, June 29

How to get involved

• Get winners first: We’ll be releasing some information exclusively first throughout the contest in one of our newsletters. Sign up to get the winners before anyone else. Sign up for the Dayton Daily News Morning Briefing.

• Get more information: We’ll also be releasing information daily on our social media channels: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter.

• Promote yourself or your business: We’ve put together a website that people and businesses can use for information and tips about how to promote themselves in the contest. Click here to visit that website.

