Morning Briefing: Monday, March 2, 2026

✍🏻 DDN writer in Israel: Our own Meredith Moss is currently in Israel, and is describing life between missile warning sirens. She writes, “All is to say that since my arrival a week ago, life has felt normal in Jerusalem. That all changed dramatically Saturday morning.” You can read more from her here.

💵New clinic home? Dayton city leaders want to buy a $2 million property from Dayton Children’s Hospital to become the new home of the city’s employee health clinic. We learn from Sydney Dawes that the city wants to move the Dayton Off-site Clinic from the Wright Medical Center building on South Patterson Boulevard to the new site, located at 700 E. First St., by late this year or early next year.

ANNE’S SPOT: Wayne and Clover is a cozy corner of historic South Park

In her latest column, Anne Kane does a great job of unintentionally making me want yet another cup of coffee this morning. She describes Wayne and Clover in the historic South Park neighborhood, which is in the space that was formerly known as Ghostlight Coffee. I loved Ghostlight, and Kane’s descriptions of Wayne and Clover make me want to visit and see the changes she writes about. As you take another sip of coffee this morning, you can read more here.