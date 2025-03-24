Morning Briefing: Monday, March 24, 2025

If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Greg.Lynch@coxinc.com.

Looking at the Cincinnati Reds this season

• Ask Hal: Hall-of-famer Hal McCoy shares his thoughts about the upcoming season and gives his prediction for how many wins the team will get.

• New manager: Terry Francona says his mind went right back to baseball after a needed year off. The three-time Manager of the Year and two-time World Series champion, who turns 66 in April, is back in baseball as the Reds manager.

• Opening Day starter: Hunter Greene has earned his second Opening Day start for Reds in last three seasons. Greene, 25, is entering his fourth season in the big leagues. He was an All-Star for the first time last season and compiled the best numbers of his career. He was 9-5 with a 2.95 ERA in 26 starts.

More news and notes about the Reds

• How to watch: The Reds have announced a direct-to-consumer streaming option for this season.

• Theme days: The “Theme Days” include Harry Potter, anime, Minecraft, Pride, Jerry Garcia and more.

• Snoop Dogg: Legendary rapper Snoop Dogg will take the stage for a post-game concert at Great American Ball Park this summer. The show will feature a full-length Snoop Dogg set following the Reds vs. Philadelphia Phillies game on Monday, Aug. 11.

• Dayton Dragons: The minor league baseball franchise recently announced that the club will be sold but will remain in Dayton and will continue as the high Class-A affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds.

• Charlie Hustle: Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred is considering a petition to have Pete Rose posthumously removed from Major League Baseball’s ineligible list.

At the ballpark

• Food options: The Reds recently introduced some new food items, and we were there to give them a taste. Or, click here for a photo gallery of the new food.

• Thank you, Marty. The Reds will unveil a bronze sculpture of Reds Hall of Famer Marty Brennaman on Saturday, Sept. 6 to celebrate his 46-year broadcasting career.