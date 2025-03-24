Morning Briefing: Monday, March 24, 2025

There is just something special about the start of baseball season.
Today in the Morning Briefing, we go in-depth on the Cincinnati Reds ahead of the start of their season on Thursday. From their new manager and TV broadcast partner to their Opening Day starter, we have what you need to get you ready for the upcoming season.
Looking at the Cincinnati Reds this season
• Ask Hal: Hall-of-famer Hal McCoy shares his thoughts about the upcoming season and gives his prediction for how many wins the team will get.
• New manager: Terry Francona says his mind went right back to baseball after a needed year off. The three-time Manager of the Year and two-time World Series champion, who turns 66 in April, is back in baseball as the Reds manager.
• Opening Day starter: Hunter Greene has earned his second Opening Day start for Reds in last three seasons. Greene, 25, is entering his fourth season in the big leagues. He was an All-Star for the first time last season and compiled the best numbers of his career. He was 9-5 with a 2.95 ERA in 26 starts.
More news and notes about the Reds
• How to watch: The Reds have announced a direct-to-consumer streaming option for this season.
• Theme days: The “Theme Days” include Harry Potter, anime, Minecraft, Pride, Jerry Garcia and more.
• Snoop Dogg: Legendary rapper Snoop Dogg will take the stage for a post-game concert at Great American Ball Park this summer. The show will feature a full-length Snoop Dogg set following the Reds vs. Philadelphia Phillies game on Monday, Aug. 11.
• Dayton Dragons: The minor league baseball franchise recently announced that the club will be sold but will remain in Dayton and will continue as the high Class-A affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds.
• Charlie Hustle: Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred is considering a petition to have Pete Rose posthumously removed from Major League Baseball’s ineligible list.
At the ballpark
• Food options: The Reds recently introduced some new food items, and we were there to give them a taste. Or, click here for a photo gallery of the new food.
• Thank you, Marty. The Reds will unveil a bronze sculpture of Reds Hall of Famer Marty Brennaman on Saturday, Sept. 6 to celebrate his 46-year broadcasting career.