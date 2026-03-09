Morning Briefing: Monday, March 9th, 2026

📃House bill discussion: As we learn in Eileen McClory’s story, a bill in the Ohio House would provide $88 million for school transportation and require school districts to provide tiers of time in which the private and charter schools they transport students to can start, among other provisions. Read more about what the bill would do here. Speaking of transportation...

🚍GoBus launches: We told you it would happen, and it did! GoBus has launched new service that directly connects Dayton to many other cities in our state. You can read more in our story from Cornelius Frolik here. Speaking of travel...

🚧Traffic/construction news: As I have told you previously, our own Greg Lynch is now composing a special story weekly on local construction projects and traffic changes. We want to make sure you get it before the workweek begins, so we will post it to our website on Sunday afternoons at 2pm. Here is this week’s edition.

LOCAL NEWS

CELEBRATING 75 YEARS: As Carillon Historical Park turns 75, meet the people most connected to it today

In celebration of Carillon Historical Park’s 75th anniversary year, we invited our newspaper readers and others to reminisce about one of Dayton’s most cherished attractions. If you have memories you would like to share, feel free to send me an email this morning at jeremy.ratliff@coxinc.com.