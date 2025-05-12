Morning Briefing: Monday, May 12, 2025

If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Greg.Lynch@coxinc.com.

Attorney: Jail video shows Christian Black ‘murdered in front of our eyes’

Lawyers representing the family of Christian Black, who died in March after an altercation at the Montgomery County Jail, are calling for major changes and for corrections officers to be charged with murder.

• The arrest: Christian Black, 25, of Zanesville, was taken into custody March 23 after reportedly crashing a stolen vehicle on Interstate 70 in Englewood. He was taken to a local hospital and subsequently booked into the jail.

• The video: Video provided by Black’s family attorneys shows two separate altercations between Black and corrections officers.

— First incident: Around 1:50 a.m. March 24, Officers opened his cell door after Black was lying on the floor. Black charged at officers. Video shows more than half a dozen officers subdue Black, including one using a Taser, and he is handcuffed and placed in a wheelchair — his body seemingly limp — into a different holding cell.

— Second incident: Black, after being alone for hours, started repeatedly screaming. Corrections officers attempted to quiet him but were unsuccessful. Black started punching and slamming his head on the glass in the cell door. Video shows corrections officers enter his cell and forcibly remove him as he struggles. Officers used a Taser and pepper spray. They wrestled him to the ground, handcuffing him behind his back then lifting him into a restraint chair. He can still be heard screaming as he is forced into the restraint chair.

— Not moving: Officers bend Black forward in the chair with multiple officers putting weight on his torso. He is held doubled over like this with multiple officers pushing down on his back for more than two minutes. His body appears limp when they lean him back in the chair.

• Medical care: Black sat in the chair not moving as medical staff and corrections officers assessed him. They moved him to the floor around 9:39 a.m., where they performed CPR, administered oxygen and medicine and used a defibrillator before medics took Black to a local hospital.

• Cause of death: The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office said it found the cause of death for Black was “mechanical and positional asphyxia” and the manner of his death was homicide.

• What family attorneys are saying: “What that means is that he was suffocated to death,” attorney Michael Wright said. “What additional evidence do we need to make a change over at this jail? This man was murdered in front of our eyes. Murdered.”

• What Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck is saying: “I am aware that questions have been raised publicly regarding this case. From the outset of this tragic situation, I have made it a priority to be as transparent as possible with Christian Black’s family and the citizens of Montgomery County, while also respecting the integrity of the independent investigation that I requested.”

• The officers involved: 10 corrections officers involved, who were not identified, were placed on paid administrative leave.

• Next steps: The Dayton Police Department is conducting an investigation. Once the police investigation is complete, it will be presented to Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. However, Wright said because it involves a county department that it likely would be sent to another county prosecutor for review and possible prosecution.

— The family has filed a complaint with the Dayton Unit NAACP, and Wright said a lawsuit will be forthcoming once attorneys receive requested information, including the jail video audio, body camera video and a copy of the jail policies and procedures.

• Jail history: Dayton Daily News analysis of state data for 2023 showed that seven people died after being put in custody at the Montgomery County Jail that year, more than at any other jail in Ohio.

• Community calls for change: Montgomery County community members called on their county commission to use their voice for change at the region‘s jail, where nine inmates have died in the past 2.5 years.

