Morning Briefing: Monday, May 19, 2025

NATO explainer: Why the parliamentary assembly is coming to Dayton and what it will do here

The NATO Parliamentary Assembly that will be in Dayton Thursday through Monday is the first session to be held stateside in more than two decades. Here are some things to know about the event.

• What is NATO? The North Atlantic Treaty Organization, founded in 1949 after the second world war, is an international organization that focuses on matters of security and promotes democracy.

• Parliamentary Assembly: The group meets twice a year, once in the spring and once in the fall.

• Delegates: The Assembly is made up of 281 delegates from the 32 NATO member countries.

• Why Dayton? The Assembly is meeting in Dayton to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the Dayton Peace Accords, which ended the Bosnian Civil War and were negotiated at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. This is the first time since 2003 that the Assembly is meeting in the U.S.

• Security zone: The event could bring 1,000 or more people to the city, and a sizable section of downtown is being turned into “NATO Village.” The village will be a fenced-in security zone that will not allow vehicular traffic or most pedestrians inside. Only people with security credentials will be allowed in the NATO Village perimeter; however, access to businesses, housing and other properties will be maintained.

NATO Dayton: Main library to close, bus routes to see changes, courts to modify schedules

Local leaders say Dayton hosting the NATO Parliamentary Assembly will showcase the city on a global stage. But security measures could potentially impact hundreds or maybe even thousands of people.

• Dayton Metro Library: It is going to close from Thursday to Monday because downtown road closures will make it difficult for patrons to access the facility’s parking garage and surrounding on-street parking.

• Bus reroutes: Greater Dayton RTA says nearly all of its bus routes will see minor detours around the NATO Village security zone during the Parliamentary Assembly session.

• Adjusted court schedule: Dayton Municipal Court is outside the NATO Village security zone but close to the western boundary lines. The court plans to operate on an adjusted schedule from Wednesday to Friday.

• Other services: City Hall, where people can pay their water bills and taxes, will remain open during the Assembly.

