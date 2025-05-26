Morning Briefing: Monday, May 26, 2025

We also give you the latest from Kettering Health, where a system-wide technology outage is heading into its second week as the hospital system works to restore access. What questions or concerns do you have? Tell us here.

Protesters march through downtown, committee sessions resumed Sunday

Here are some highlights from Sunday and what to know as the event prepares to conclude today.

What to know today

• Big move of the day: United Alloy recently announced a new expansion of manufacturing capacity in its just-established Union facility, adding 250 jobs to the more than 400 jobs anticipated there.

• Cincinnati Bengals: Despite career-best numbers last season, Joe Burrow believes he has room to improve.

• Vintage Dayton: The NATO Parliamentary Assembly is meeting in Dayton to commemorate the 30th anniversary of those Dayton Peace Accords. Read more about those negotiations here.

• Community Gem: Working as a secretary for Dayton Public Schools for almost a decade, Courtney Brandon saw the difficulty some students faced getting to and from school.

• Things to do: The Garden Gems Tour presented by the Garden Club of Dayton takes place in June.