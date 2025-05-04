Morning Briefing: Monday, May 5, 2025

If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Greg.Lynch@coxinc.com.

Want to read the digital version of the newspaper? Click here for our daily ePaper.

The newsletter should take about 3 minutes, 43 seconds to read.

***

Ohio election 2025: Here’s what will appear on local ballots in May 6 primary

Registered voters in Ohio can weigh in on a statewide issue that will appear on all ballots. County, city and township level candidates, races and issues will also appear for many voters.

• Polling locations: Voters can find out their polling locations on the Ohio Secretary of State’s website or by contacting their local election board.

• Ohio Issue 2: Through an amendment to Ohio’s constitution, Issue 2 would give Ohio the power to issue $2.5 billion in bonds for the construction and repair of bridges, roads, water systems and other projects through a program called the State Capital Improvement Program.

• Dayton City Commission: Five people who want one of two competitive seats will appear on ballots for Dayton voters.

Community issues by county

Montgomery County

• Huber Heights city — 10-year, 0.25% income tax continuation for police, fire, EMS services and the general fund.

• West Carrollton city — 5-year, 3.9-mill, renewal for fire and EMS services.

• Verona — An electric aggregation issue for retail electric customers.

• German Twp. (all) — 10-year, 4-mill, additional fire and EMS levy.

• Jackson Twp. (unincorporated)— 5-year, 2-mill, renewal police levy.

• A local liquor sale option will also appear on the ballot of some Trotwood residents.

Greene County

• Sugarcreek Twp. — 5-year, 1-mill additional fire and EMA levy.

• Xenia Twp. — 5-year, 0.9-mill property tax renewal for streets, roads and bridges.

• Jamestown — 5-year, 1.1-mill property tax renewal for current expenses.

Miami County

• Voters in Troy will decide on city leadership. Three at-large city council representatives have expiring seats, with one newcomer trying to obtain one of them. Seats for the 3rd and 6th Wards also have contested races.

• Troy-Miami County Public Library — 5-year, 1-mill, additional property tax levy for current expenses.

• Newberry Twp. — 5-year, 3.5-mill replacement property tax for fire protection, ambulance, paramedic and other emergency medical services.

• Staunton Twp. (unincorporated) — 5-year, 4-mill property tax renewal for fire and emergency medical services.

• Huber Heights city (overlap) — 10-year, 0.25% income tax continuation for police, fire, EMS services and the general fund.

• Local liquor sale option votes will appear on the ballots of some voters in Troy, Piqua, Bethel Twp. and Monroe Twp.

Warren County

• Franklin city — Continuing, 4.9-mill additional property tax levy for fire services.

• Harveysburg — 5-year, 2.5-mill additional property tax levy for police department vehicles, communications and other equipment.

• Harlan Twp. — 5-year, 3.5-mill additional property tax levy for fire services.

• Massie Twp. — 5-year, 1-mill property tax renewal for fire services.

• MidPointe Library — 5-year, 0.75-mill, replacement levy.

• Some Carlisle and Maineville voters may also see local liquor option votes on their ballots.

School district levies

Several area school districts have levies on the ballot. Issues listed as “overlap” originate in another county. Listed in alphabetical order.

• Beavercreek City Schools — 37-year, 4.9-mill bond issue for constructing, furnishing and equipping a new high school campus for grades 9-12 and site improvements.

• Bethel Local Schools — 5-year, 0.75% income tax renewal for current operating expenses.

• Clinton-Massie Local Schools (overlap) — 5-year, 1% earned income tax for current expenses.

• Franklin City School District — 5-year, 6.301-mill additional property tax levy for emergency requirements of the school district.

• Huber Heights Schools — Continuing, 6.9-mill, additional levy for current expenses.

• Jefferson Twp. Local Schools — Continuing, 1.5% income tax for current expenses.

• Mad River Local Schools — Continuing, 2.9-mill, additional property tax levy for general permanent improvements.

• Milton-Union Local Schools — 5-year, 0.75% income tax.

• New Lebanon Local Schools — 5-year, 0.75% income tax for current expenses.

• Northmont City Schools — 10-year, 3.44-mill, for avoiding operating deficit.

• Oakwood City Schools — 33-year, 4.74-mill bond issue for reconstructing, renovating, constructing and improving school facilities.

• Princeton City Schools (overlap) — 10-year, 6.61-mill additional property tax levy to avoid an operating deficit.

• Tecumseh Local Schools (overlap) — 5-year, 7-mill, renewal, emergency levy for operating expenses.

• Tipp City Schools — 5-year, 2.97-mill, emergency property tax renewal for current expenses.

• Troy City Schools — 5-year, 5.9-mill renewal property tax levy for current expenses.

• Full coverage: Go to www.DaytonDailyNews.com/elections for coverage containing analysis of tax proposals and candidates’ platforms.