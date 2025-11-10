Morning Briefing: Monday, Nov. 10

Here are three things you should know today:
🎄Christmas trees: Area Christmas tree growers say they aren’t raising prices this year despite two seasons of drought and an increased demand for natural trees.
🔎 Health insurance: Family premiums for employer-sponsored health insurance coverage are up 6% from last year and are expected to rise again next year.
🏛️ Government shutdown: The Senate took the first step to end the government shutdown on Sunday after a group of moderate Democrats agreed to proceed without a guaranteed extension of health care subsidies.
Today, we also give you the latest local news involving the government shutdown, SNAP benefits and food insecurity.
Local impact of the government shutdown, SNAP benefits and food insecurity
With the government shutdown ongoing, and the fate of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program unsettled, many southwest Ohio families are facing food insecurity.
• The latest: President Donald Trump’s administration is demanding states “undo” full SNAP benefits paid out under judicial orders in recent days, now that the U.S. Supreme Court has stayed those rulings.
• Food assistance strain: Area food banks are still facing mounting challenges due to rising costs, increased demand, and dwindling resources.
• County food bank support: Montgomery County has allocated an additional $500,000 to the regional food bank to help meet the growing needs of families relying on emergency food aid.
• Retail impact: Grocers and retailers are preparing for a drop in sales as SNAP funding runs out during the prolonged government shutdown, threatening food access and stability for communities.
• Dayton-area restaurants: To help with food uncertainty, several businesses across the Dayton area have announced plans to give free meals to those facing food insecurity. Here is a guide to some of those.
• Food drive: Centerville City Schools is organizing a food drive for families in need as the government shutdown continues into its second month. The district said in a statement to families that some are facing more food insecurity and more need. The district is collecting non-perishable items and money to help support families.
• Food pantries: Here is a list of places in the Dayton area where food assistance can be found.
• Executive order: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed an executive order directing the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services to give $7 million to several Ohio food banks and up to $18 million in emergency relief benefits to more than 63,000 Ohioans who are at or below 50% of the federal poverty level.
• Veterans relief: The Montgomery County Veterans Service Commission has launched a relief program in response to the expected lapse in SNAP funding.
• Pet support: The Humane Society of Greater Dayton is offering essential pet care resources to help families keep their pets at home as basic needs become harder to afford.
• VOICES: SNAP is an investment in Americans.