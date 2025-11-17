Morning Briefing: Monday, Nov. 17

Here are three things you should know today:
🔎 Digging deeper: The owner of a West Dayton apartment complex who was kicked out of the Section 8 program because of health and safety problems at the site also is permanently banned from owning affordable housing in New York for failing to remedy serious code violations.
🏈 High school NIL deals: Representatives from more than 700 school districts across Ohio will start voting today on whether high school athletes can profit off the use of their name, image and likeness.
🎳 New business: The former Marian Lanes on Brandt Pike in Huber Heights is reopening in time for Thanksgiving after more than five months of renovations and some initial backlash from a bowling-loving community waiting to see what’s changed.
Today, we also break down the details of the latest developments regarding AES Ohio rate hikes for next year and what is proposed for the three years following.
If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Greg.Lynch@coxinc.com.
Want to read the digital version of the newspaper? Click here for our daily ePaper.
The newsletter should take about 2 minutes, 36 seconds to read.
***
AES Ohio seeks higher rates again for Dayton-area electric users
Dayton-area electric utility AES Ohio is seeking approval from state regulators to raise rates as part of a “three-year rate plan.”
• 2024: In November 2024, AES Ohio asked for a more than 14% base rate increase for customers using a certain amount of electricity.
• Why was it so high? Damage sustained to AES Ohio infrastructure from significant weather events during this time was a major factor in the request.
• Negotiated deal: The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio came to a settlement agreement of a 9% increase for AES Ohio customers using 1,000 kilowatt-hours of energy each month that will go into effect in 2026.
• House Bill 15: Enacted in August, it aims to ensure Ohio can meet future electricity demand while keeping costs affordable. It requires electric utilities, like AES Ohio, to propose long-term investments and estimate rate increases.
• Future years: The AES Ohio rate plan, if approved, would see an increase for the average AES Ohio customer of approximately 3% or less each year for three years, beginning in 2027.
• What AES Ohio is saying: “By setting amounts in advance, customers can plan their annual budgets with greater confidence,” said Tom Raga, president of AES Ohio. “We will continue to support those in need by maintaining and expanding assistance programs for customers facing financial hardship.”
• Customer base: AES Ohio has some 539,000 customers in a 24-county area of West Central Ohio.
• Who do rate hikes affect? This is a rate increase that will affect all Dayton-area customers.
• Financial aid: Under its “Gift of Power” program, AES Ohio emergency financial relief is provided to customers facing past due balances and rising energy costs.