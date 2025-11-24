Morning Briefing: Monday, Nov. 24

🎞️ Going viral: A video of 4-year-old Caroline Kramer giving Dayton Flyers players homemade friendship bracelets is getting wide attention.

Today, we also look at the latest developments regarding Ohio property tax legislation aimed at lowering tax bills and fixing the property tax system.

Ohio property tax reform: Legislation passed gives nearly $3.8B in reductions

Ohio property owners could see lower tax bills next year as lawmakers passed a slew of legislation last week aimed at fixing the property tax system that has pushed taxes to high levels in recent years.

• Previous tax reform efforts: The last time lawmakers attempted tax reform — within the framework of the biennium budget — Gov. Mike DeWine vetoed all but one measure.

• Working group: After the veto, DeWine set up his own property tax working group to examine the problem.

• Why he was against it: DeWine said the measures could harm schools and children. He said school leaders were able “to be a part of discussion” through the working group so things are different this time.

• Ohio General Assembly: The Senate passed a package of property tax reform measures Wednesday that totals roughly $3.8 billion in tax credits and school and local government revenue reducers. The House concurred with several changes the Senate made.

• What were the changes? They include increasing the 2.5% owner occupied tax rollback to 15.38% over four years by eliminating the 10% nonbusiness tax credit, an additional $400 million taxpayer savings annually.

• Breakdown:

— House Bill 129 revises the school funding formula calculation costing school districts roughly $609 million in lost revenue over three years.

— House Bill 186 caps tax increases in the 20-mill floor school districts have to the rate of inflation, gives a tax credit to homeowners who paid windfalls after value adjustments and includes the boosted owner-occupied tax rollback. Tax relief amounts to $2.47 billion over three years.

— House Bill 335 limits inside millage increases for all taxing bodies to the inflation rate, producing an estimated revenue loss of $620 million to $763 million over three years.

— House Bill 309 gives local budget commissions more power to rein in unnecessary spending. Cost savings can’t yet be estimated.

• School funding: Under H.B. 186, the state is providing a temporary $465 million offset over two years to school districts, keeping revenues steady at 2024 levels. It would pay for this using the state’s Expanded Sales Tax Holiday Fund by canceling Ohio’s expanded sales tax holiday at least in 2026.

• Quote: “An argument could have been previously that schools could not plan for what the budget put in place,” DeWine’s spokesman Dan Tierney said. “Now if the legislature does take action, there has been input from schools and we can say that they could have the opportunity to plan for this.”

• What happens next: The bills now go to DeWine’s desk. He said assuming the language is as “advertised” the bills will likely be signed. He has 10 days to act once a bill is sent to him.