Morning Briefing: Monday, Nov. 3

🖌️Lead paint: Hundreds of thousands of children under the age of 6 in Ohio are at risk of lead exposure because they live in homes that were built before 1978.

🗳️ Election 2025: Election Day is tomorrow. Here’s how to make sure your vote is counted.

Today, we also catch you up on the latest news regarding a double homicide-suicide last week involving three Wright-Patterson workers.

If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Greg.Lynch@coxinc.com.

Want to read the digital version of the newspaper? Click here for our daily ePaper.

The newsletter should take about 2 minutes, 36 seconds to read.