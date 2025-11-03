Morning Briefing: Monday, Nov. 3

Here are three things you should know today:
🏠 Property taxes: Two bills aimed at providing roughly $2 billion in property tax savings to Ohio residents would have limited impact on Montgomery County homeowners.
🖌️Lead paint: Hundreds of thousands of children under the age of 6 in Ohio are at risk of lead exposure because they live in homes that were built before 1978.
🗳️ Election 2025: Election Day is tomorrow. Here’s how to make sure your vote is counted.
Today, we also catch you up on the latest news regarding a double homicide-suicide last week involving three Wright-Patterson workers.
Investigation continues into murder, suicide of 3 Wright-Patterson workers
A man found dead with his wife’s body in the trunk of their car outside the West Milton Municipal Building killed her and another woman before killing himself, West Milton police said.
• Those involved: Police said that the man, Jacob E. Prichard, 34, killed his wife, 33-year-old Jaymee M. Prichard, as well as a co-worker, 25-year-old Jaime S. Gustitus of Sugarcreek Twp.
• Their connection: Jaime Gustitus was a first lieutenant who worked in the 711th Human Performance Wing, Jacob Prichard was part of the Air Force Research Laboratory and Jaymee Prichard worked in the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center at the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.
• The Prichards: Jacob Prichard is a Milton Union High School graduate. The couple, both graduates of Wright State University, owned a photo booth company that was started by Jacob and his brother in 2018.
• Municipal building: It is unknown when Prichard killed his wife, police said, but his next known location was outside the municipal building at 4:22 a.m., where he got out, opened the trunk where his wife’s body was, then killed himself. His death was captured on exterior security cameras.
• Bodies discovered: The bodies of the Prichards were discovered at 5:08 a.m. on Oct. 25 by a West Milton police officer who noticed the vehicle in the empty parking lot.
• The investigation: West Milton police said they are working with all four agencies connected to the incident as well as the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations and Wright Patterson Office of Special Investigations.
• Officer resigns: One of two Sugarcreek Twp. police officers who responded to the scene resigned after being placed on administrative leave, township records indicate.
• What base officials are saying: “We are committed to fully investigating this incident and ensuring the families and co-workers of the victims receive the support they need during this difficult time,” said Lt. Gen. Linda Hurry, deputy commander, Air Force Materiel Command.
