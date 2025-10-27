Morning Briefing: Monday, Oct. 27

Here are three things you should know today:
🛒 Food prices: As prices climb, some shoppers are tightening their purse strings and local stores are adjusting to keep pace.
🥽 Wayne expands: A new robotics, automation and manufacturing lab was constructed at Wayne High School this summer, along with a renovation of the school’s existing engineering lab.
🗳️ Election 2025: Here are some key city, village and township races to watch on Nov. 4.
Today, we also catch you up on the latest news regarding the Hershall Creachbaum Jr. death investigation.
Remains found near U.S. 35 in Dayton confirmed to be Hershall Creachbaum Jr.
The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office last week confirmed that the human remains found near U.S. 35 in Dayton in July belonged to Hershall Creachbaum Jr., a 7-year-old non-verbal autistic boy who had been reported missing.
• Still unknown: The cause and manner of death is undetermined.
• Mother and boyfriend charged:
— Ashley Johnson: The boy’s mother is facing one count of obstructing justice.
— Michael Kendrick: Johnson’s boyfriend was charged with two counts of tampering with evidence and three counts of gross abuse of a corpse.
• Background: Hershall was reported missing early on July 12. Initially Kendrick said a man punched him and took the boy. During the investigation, Dayton police determined Hershall hadn’t been kidnapped and may have been missing for weeks.
• Next steps: Kendrick and Johnson’s cases are pending in common pleas court. They have a competency hearing scheduled for Nov. 13.
• Civil lawsuit: The law firm Wright & Schulte has filed a civil lawsuit on behalf of Hershall’s estate accusing Montgomery County and Clark County officials and agencies of negligence. The lawsuit claims there were numerous signs Hershall was in danger in the months leading up to his death.
