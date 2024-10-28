Morning Briefing: Monday, Oct. 28, 2024

Note that the statements in the sections below are the views of our editorial board, and not me or our reporting staff.

OUR VIEW: JD Vance’s behavior is unbecoming of his office

Credit: NYT Credit: NYT

From our editorial board on U.S. JD Vance:

When journalists encounter extraordinary claims, we do our due diligence to find extraordinary evidence to substantiate them prior to publishing that information.

The desperate grasping at straws from Sen. J.D. Vance, including the suggestion that immigrants were eating pets in Springfield, has become an embarrassment not only to himself, but to Ohio.

• What Vance has said: “If I have to create stories so that the American media actually pays attention to the suffering of the American people, then that’s what I’m going to do,” Vance said in September.

• Amplification of rumor: When pressed about his amplification of the debunked pet-eating rumor in Springfield on social media, Vance clarified that he “created the actual focus that allowed the media to talk about this story and the suffering caused by policies.” The clarification is as alarming. The ends justify the means in how he communicates with the public.

• Doubling-down on the falsehood: Vance has also doubled-down on the falsehood by spreading more sensational claims about immigrants in Dayton. Both Dayton Police and Dayton’s mayor adamantly denied the allegations in statements.

OUR VIEW: Dave Hobson’s superpower was no secret

Credit: Jan Underwood Credit: Jan Underwood

From our editorial board on the service of former U.S. Rep. Dave Hobson and bipartisanship:

Hobson, 87, died on Oct. 6, leaving behind a lifelong legacy of service to Springfield, Ohio and his country.

• He shaped our region: From his tireless advocacy for Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, to defending the Springfield Air National Guard Base, to helping create the NASA Glenn Research Center in Cleveland and the Western Reserve National Cemetery for Ohio veterans – his accomplishments as a congressman seem nearly superhuman by today’s standards.

• The golden era of bipartisanship: From 1961 to 2008, the majority of legislation passed in both the House and the Senate was bipartisan. That era ended at about the same time Hobson left Congress.

• Learn from his example: In an age of hyper-partisan, purity politics, we all can learn from Hobson’s example. Ohio has been home to a number of influential and effective bipartisan leaders, including Bob Taft, Speaker John Boehner, Ambassador Tony Hall, Gov. Mike DeWine and many others.

OUR VIEW: Don’t let political subterfuge confuse you on Issue 1

Credit: AP Credit: AP

From our editorial board on Issue 1:

This November, Ohioans have the opportunity to vote on a citizen-initiated constitutional amendment that would change how state and federal legislative district maps are drawn. It is Issue 1.

• Why it’s important: The results of its passage could dramatically alter the political landscape of our state for years.

• The biggest change: It relates to who would draw the maps. It would replace the current redistricting commission, which is comprised of elected politicians, and replace it with an appointed citizens redistricting commission comprised of members of both major political parties and others who have no professional affiliation with politics.

• Redistricting amendment explained: This issue is complicated. We have an explainer story to help break down what you need to know.

• Ballot language is confusing: The official language that will appear on your ballot, however, is almost comically the opposite of the proposed language and inserts clear, political attacks against it.

• Not an endorsement: To be clear, this editorial is not an endorsement of Issue 1. It is a condemnation of the politicians who have chosen to deceive their constituents.

OUR VIEW: This election year is especially important for Ohio

From our editorial board on the importance of voting:

Bombarded with TV ads, emails, door-knocking campaign volunteers and more, you might be tempted to tune everything out and not vote this year. But it’s incredibly important that you do.

• Remember about lesser-known races and issues: Beyond state races, your vote could also determine the outcome for local levies that would have lasting, visible effects on how your community funds its schools, parks, libraries, public safety or mental health services.

• Operating elections is hard work: We want to thank our local Boards of Election and our poll workers for ensuring a safe, reliable and secure election and to all of our readers who take seriously the responsibility of actively engaging with our country’s democratic process.