Morning Briefing: Monday, Oct. 6, 2025

🍽️ New restaurants: A new contract will bring Dunkin’, Warped Wing Brewery, Gem City Provisions, The 1903 and Buckeye Pie Pizza to the Dayton International Airport.
🧑🌾 Farmers struggling: Ongoing tariffs on China and stalled trade negotiations are putting financial pressure on Ohio farmers, including many locally.
🏈 Bengals struggle: After a 37-24 loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday, is quarterback Jake Browning’s job in jeopardy?
Warped Wing among new restaurants coming to Dayton International Airport
The Dayton city commission approved a five-year, $1.4 million contract with a new concession company that plans to roll out several new restaurants at Dayton International Airport.
• What new places? New eateries will include Dunkin’, Warped Wing Brewery, Gem City Provisions, The 1903 and Buckeye Pie Pizza.
• Other upgrades: Renovations will include upgraded bars and countertops, tables and seats, flooring, televisions, a hot coffee bar, grab-and-go coolers and more.
• What they’re saying: “They’ll be bringing updated brands, updated looks. Very exciting change at the airport.” — Deputy City Manager Joe Parlette
• Other work in the area: State officials this summer awarded about $78.8 million in funding for infrastructure projects at and around the airport that are intended to attract investments related to the aerospace and defense industries.
• One big takeaway: Plunging soybean prices are putting pressure on Ohio farmers.
• Person to know today: Vijaya Sannellappanavar Patil. This Dayton Daily News Community Gem offers free yoga classes and does much more to help people in the region.
• Stat of the day: 3. Bengals quarterback Jake Browning threw 3 interceptions on Sunday, which has some wondering what comes next for the Bengals at QB.
• Video of the day: Katie Hill, a familiar face in Dayton’s business community, launched UnlistedHomes.com to change how buyers and sellers connect. Watch her story here. ▶️