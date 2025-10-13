Morning Briefing: Monday, October 13, 2025

Three things you should know today:
🔎 In our schools: Two Republicans in the Ohio House are hoping to pass a bill that will permit teachers in Ohio’s public schools to provide instruction on the positive impacts of Christianity on American history.
🚨 Drunk driving arrests: More motorists were arrested for intoxicated driving by Dayton police in 2023 and 2024 than in previous years, and officers are on track to make more than 500 OVI arrests this year.
🏈 Bengals lose: Joe Flacco had the Cincinnati Bengals’ offense moving in the second half, but by then, the defense had worn down.
Today, we also take an in-depth look at the issue over what to do next with the Hara Arena site and its storied background.
Hara Arena property ‘preferred site’ for state-run mental health facility, Gov. DeWine says
Gov. Mike DeWine confirmed the state’s interest in selecting the former Hara Arena property as the future site of a proposed mental health facility.
• Proposed project: It includes plans to construct an estimated $300 million, state-run behavioral health care facility on the 130-acre property.
• Future jobs: Officials have said the project could generate about 500 new jobs and $126 million in payroll, along with the initial $300 million investment.
• What DeWine is saying: “Well, that certainly is, at this point, the preferred site, (but) it’s not totally done yet,” he told this outlet during a recent press conference in Columbus.
• Property conflict: About 42 acres of the site fall within Harrison Twp., and the rest within Trotwood city limits.
• Trotwood responds: Since news broke of the state’s consideration of the Hara Arena property, the city of Trotwood has repeatedly expressed its opposition.
• Harrison Twp. land: The portion that falls within Harrison Twp. is designated Planned Development and is owned by developer Michael Heitz. The property is listed for sale on Crexi.com for about $25,000 per acre.
Hara Arena’s history
• Groundbreaking: Shovels dug into the Trotwood ground in 1963 to expand the Wampler Ballarena, which opened in 1964.
• The name: Brothers Harold and Ralph Wampler came up with a simple solution: Take the first two letters of their first names.
• Concerts: The Grateful Dead, the Rolling Stones, Nirvana, James Brown, Aretha Franklin and Donny Osmond are among the musical greats who played at Hara Arena.
• Other events: The venue hosted professional wrestling, circuses, cat shows, presidential visits, Toughman contests, proms, Hamvention, Beerman Thanksgiving dinners, ice skating and more.
• Sports: The Dayton Gems were among the first tenants when the arena opened in 1964. The venue also hosted the Dayton Jets basketball team, The Dynamo indoor soccer team and several indoor football teams.
• End of an era: Hara Arena closed its doors in August 2016 after 60 years of sports, shows and conventions.
• Tornado damage: Hara Arena was one of thousands of properties damaged by the tornadoes that hit late at night on Memorial Day, May 27, in 2019.