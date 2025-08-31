Morning Briefing: Monday, September 1, 2025

🗳️ Who’s on the ballot? Each of Ohio’s executive offices — governor, secretary of state, auditor and treasurer — will be open races in November 2026 due to term limits.

50th anniversary: Creative Impressions, a family-owned commercial printing business, is celebrating 50 years in Kettering.

Community Gem: A member of the Trotwood Police Department is being recognized for going above and beyond the call of duty through his work to support and uplift the city's youth.

2025 fall festivals across the Dayton region

From celebrating the spookier side of the season to honoring Ohio’s agricultural roots, here is a guide to various fall festivals taking place across the Dayton area.

Here are some highlights:

— Ohio Renaissance Festival: One of the most popular events in the region, it offers a variety of medieval-themed dishes, activities and live performances. Each weekend also offers a different theme, from time travelers to Vikings.

— Dayton Greek Festival: Celebrating the culture and cuisine of Greece, this event will feature performances from Greek dance troops as well as authentic Greek dishes such as gyros, moussaka, tsoureki and others.

— Ohio Sauerkraut Festival: Held the second weekend of October each year, it is a popular fundraising event for the Waynesville community. More than 400 craft vendors will be in attendance along with food vendors sponsored by local non-profit organizations.

— Dayton Art Institute Oktoberfest: Established nearly 55 years ago, Oktoberfest is one of the Dayton Art Institute’s biggest events each year. Alongside the traditional food, drink and entertainment offerings, this year will see the return of the steinholding competition, an event introduced in 2024.

Your guide to concerts and other fall activities in the region

