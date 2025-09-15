Morning Briefing: Monday, September 15, 2025

Three things you should know today:
🧑🎓 Nonprofit finances: Private educational institutions saw particularly large differences between revenue declines and compensation increases in a Dayton Daily News investigation of nonprofit leader compensation.
💵 Tracking money: A local state rep is sponsoring legislation to track how every public dollar in Ohio is raised and spent.
🏆 Community Gem: Jenny McCarty, executive director of The Common Good of Preble County, works tirelessly to serve the community.
Today, we also take an in-depth look at recent development and business news from around the region.
Business development expanding throughout the region
• Office park development: A Beavercreek developer is moving forward with plans for a $250 million office park, gaining new construction access to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base’s Area B.
• Downtown Xenia redevelopment: Air Force veteran Ross McNutt has purchased the long-abandoned Eavey Exchange Building with plans to transform it into a $3.7 million mixed-use entrepreneurial center.
• Trailer dealership expansion: Cincinnati-based Interstate Utility Trailer plans to relocate to Franklin with a new 53,200-square-foot facility off I-75 to grow its retail, rental, and repair operations.
• Defense contract: Beavercreek-based Illumination Works LLC secured a U.S. Air Force contract worth up to $97 million to support digital transformation and industrial modernization efforts.
• L-H Battery: LG Energy Solution, part of a joint venture with Honda on an Ohio EV battery plant about an hour from Dayton, said work is nearing completion on the Fayette County plant.
• Brown Street project: Cincinnati-based SPS Partners has purchased property on Brown Street near the University of Dayton, aiming to revitalize the retail corridor with new a ground-up development project.
• Startup spotlight at TechCrunch: Dayton-based real estate tech company Unlisted has been selected for TechCrunch Disrupt 2025’s Startup Battlefield 200, a prestigious showcase for promising early-stage startups.
• New restaurant opening: Currito, a fast-casual eatery known for globally inspired bowls and wraps, is set to open its first Dayton-region location by year’s end in the former FUSIAN space in Washington Twp. Currito is planning to build out three Dayton-area units over the next three years.
• New assisted living facility: Construction has begun on Gigi’s Place, a residential assisted living center offering an alternative to traditional senior care in Montgomery County.
• New car wash: The former Ron’s Car Care site in Miamisburg was demolished to make way for a Flying Ace Express Car Wash that will feature “an automated wash tunnel, capable of queuing up to 48 vehicles, along with 16 vacuum station parking spots.”
• Bookstore relocation: The Cozy Book Nook is moving from Moraine to downtown Dayton after outgrowing its 600-square-foot space, aiming to better accommodate its growing inventory of indie and used books.