Morning Briefing: Monday, September 22, 2025

Today, we also take an in-depth look at the gold coin scandal involving Miami Twp. fiscal officer Bob Matthews and how it could affect his bid to next become a township trustee.

Ohio AG seeks to remove Miami Twp. fiscal officer over gold coin scandal

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office recently told Miami Twp. officials it intends to initiate removal proceedings against the township’s fiscal officer, Bob Matthews, who was elected in November 2023. • The fiscal officer’s role: Fiscal officers are limited to clerical duties, such as maintaining accurate records of meetings, accounts, and financial transactions. Fiscal officers are prohibited from disbursing township funds unless authorized by at least two trustees and countersigned by the fiscal officer. • Allegations: — That Matthews entered into unauthorized agreements to purchase and store $9.4 million in gold coins. — That Matthews withdrew $9.7 million from the township’s STAR Ohio investment account to initiate wire transfers to coin vendors. — That both of these actions were taken without approval from the board of trustees or the township’s Investment Oversight Committee. • Investigation: A monthslong investigation by the state auditor found “clear and convincing evidence” Matthews knowingly broke laws related to that role including the alleged misuse of township funds and unauthorized transactions totaling millions of dollars, according to state officials. • Against the law: Matthews’ unilateral attempt to spend township money and incur a little more than $382,000 in transaction fees was deemed a violation of Ohio law, according to the attorney general. • What happens next: The attorney general has 45 days from when it sent notice to start removal proceedings by filing a complaint in Montgomery County’s Common Pleas Court, which in this case would be Oct. 24. • Matthews’ reaction: Reached by the Dayton Daily News, Matthews said, “I will try to work with the attorney general to negotiate something.” • Timeline: — The controversy began in March, when Matthews allegedly initiated the gold coin transactions. Township officials filed a formal complaint in April, accusing him of violating state law. — In June, a judge issued a preliminary injunction barring Matthews from making financial decisions or terminating staff. — On Aug. 5, the Ohio Auditor of State released its findings, concluding that Matthews’ actions were unauthorized and recommending his removal.

Embattled Miami Twp. fiscal officer among candidates running for township trustee