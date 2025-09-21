Morning Briefing: Monday, September 22, 2025

Three things you should know today:
🏃 Air Force Marathon: The men’s and women’s winners of the Air Force Marathon on Saturday say it’s a race they will never forget.
✈️ Honor Flight: More than 160 veterans left Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Sunday on two Air Force Reserve C-17 Globemasters for a one-day trip to Washington, D.C., where they would visit war memorials in the first Honor Flight on military airplanes from a military base.
🍲 Making Dayton Home: A small Rwandan restaurant in West Carrollton exemplifies how immigrants contribute to Dayton’s economy and culture.
Today, we also take an in-depth look at the gold coin scandal involving Miami Twp. fiscal officer Bob Matthews and how it could affect his bid to next become a township trustee.
Ohio AG seeks to remove Miami Twp. fiscal officer over gold coin scandal
The Ohio Attorney General’s Office recently told Miami Twp. officials it intends to initiate removal proceedings against the township’s fiscal officer, Bob Matthews, who was elected in November 2023.
• The fiscal officer’s role: Fiscal officers are limited to clerical duties, such as maintaining accurate records of meetings, accounts, and financial transactions. Fiscal officers are prohibited from disbursing township funds unless authorized by at least two trustees and countersigned by the fiscal officer.
• Allegations:
— That Matthews entered into unauthorized agreements to purchase and store $9.4 million in gold coins.
— That Matthews withdrew $9.7 million from the township’s STAR Ohio investment account to initiate wire transfers to coin vendors.
— That both of these actions were taken without approval from the board of trustees or the township’s Investment Oversight Committee.
• Investigation: A monthslong investigation by the state auditor found “clear and convincing evidence” Matthews knowingly broke laws related to that role including the alleged misuse of township funds and unauthorized transactions totaling millions of dollars, according to state officials.
• Against the law: Matthews’ unilateral attempt to spend township money and incur a little more than $382,000 in transaction fees was deemed a violation of Ohio law, according to the attorney general.
• What happens next: The attorney general has 45 days from when it sent notice to start removal proceedings by filing a complaint in Montgomery County’s Common Pleas Court, which in this case would be Oct. 24.
• Matthews’ reaction: Reached by the Dayton Daily News, Matthews said, “I will try to work with the attorney general to negotiate something.”
• Timeline:
— The controversy began in March, when Matthews allegedly initiated the gold coin transactions. Township officials filed a formal complaint in April, accusing him of violating state law.
— In June, a judge issued a preliminary injunction barring Matthews from making financial decisions or terminating staff.
— On Aug. 5, the Ohio Auditor of State released its findings, concluding that Matthews’ actions were unauthorized and recommending his removal.
Embattled Miami Twp. fiscal officer among candidates running for township trustee
Bob Matthews is among the three candidates vying for two available spots on the Miami Twp. Board of Trustees this November.
• Why he is running: Matthews, who served as Miami Twp. trustee from 2014 to 2017 before resigning, said his decision to run for the board of trustees stems from disagreements with current trustees over financial strategies, particularly regarding gold investments.
• The other candidates: Matthews will face off against Miami Twp. Trustee President Terry Posey Jr. and newcomer Drew Barry, 24, who is the son of trustee Doug Barry.
• What Matthews is saying: “I decided to run when I felt that the current trustees were not doing anything to move us ahead in terms of improving our finances,” Matthews said. “Not only are we losing substantial income, but they’re costing us a heck of a lot in legal fees to do this.”
• If removed as fiscal officer: If a township fiscal officer is removed from office, his or her job ends immediately and someone else would take over. In addition, that person can’t hold any public office for four years.