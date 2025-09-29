Morning Briefing: Monday, September 29, 2025

⚾ Reds make playoffs: The Reds’ playoff hopes were dwindling several times, but they kept bouncing back, and now they’re heading to the playoffs. ☕️ National Coffee Day: Twisted River Coffee Roaster and the Dayton Daily News have teamed up to power your mornings. Find out how to get 10% off your next online order.

Today, we also take an in-depth look at the Dayton Daily News Payroll Project and provide an update on the people make the highest public salaries in the region.

If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Greg.Lynch@coxinc.com.

Payroll Project: Dayton city manager’s pay climbs despite no performance review for years.

Dayton’s city manager has gone without an annual performance evaluation for three years as her pay has steadily risen, a Dayton Daily News investigation found. • Compensation: City Manager Shelley Dickstein’s 2024 compensation was $284,232. This is an increase from $264,888 in 2022. • Pay rate vote: City commission last voted on Dickstein’s pay rate in March 2022, following a 2021 performance review that gave her a rating of 4.2 on a scale from zero to five. She received a rating of 4.7 the year before. Both reviews occurred under former Mayor Nan Whaley. • Consistent increases: Dayton city officials say Dickstein’s pay raises from 2022 through this year were consistent with annual increases given to all city employees. • Mayor responds: “More than any other city employee, the city manager’s job performance is under constant public scrutiny,” a statement from Mayor Jeffrey Mims Jr. says. “A commissioner can request a performance appraisal by talking to the mayor or chief of staff.” • City commissioners respond: “I believe accountability matters,” City Commissioner Shenise Turner-Sloss said. “So everyone should be held accountable whether they are elected or not, everyone should be held to performance evaluations and metrics overall.”