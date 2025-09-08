Morning Briefing: Monday, September 8, 2025

🕹️ Game room: A West Dayton elementary school unveiled a gaming room inside the building, which the principal says will provide an incentive for students to attend school and for good behavior and grades. 🌎 Unusual: An earthquake in Springboro late last month was the first one recorded in Warren County and the second reported in the Miami Valley in the last 50 years.

Today, we also take an in-depth look at how Dayton’s homicide rate compares with other high-crime cities were President Trump wants to send in the National Guard.

Dayton murder rate among nation’s highest as Trump sends troops to high-crime cities

As President Donald Trump proposes sending the National Guard to Chicago and Baltimore after deploying them in Washington D.C. to address crime, federal data shows Dayton among the nation’s highest-crime cities. • Dayton homicide ranking: FBI crime data indicate that Dayton last year had the seventh-highest homicide rate in the nation per capita. Dayton last year reported 29.7 incidents per 100,000 people. Cleveland ranked one spot higher (No. 6). • Comparisons: Dayton’s homicide rate was higher than Chicago and Washington, D.C. Dayton also had a significantly higher rate of violent crime than Chicago or the nation’s capital. Dayton also had more auto thefts and burglaries per capita than those two cities and Baltimore. • 2024 numbers: The Dayton Police Department recorded 44 killings and cases of non-negligent manslaughter last year, which was a 47% increase from 2023, and the most killings since 2020. The police department said last year there were 512 violent crimes that involved a firearm, which was up 14% from 2023.