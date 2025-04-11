Morning Briefing: Saturday Apr. 12, 2025

If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Greg.Lynch@coxinc.com.

Salem Mall site: Renovation of former Sears building could start this year

The renovation of the former Salem Mall’s Sears & Roebuck building in Trotwood could begin as early as this year, with a goal to reopen the space as a business hub in 2026.

• Location: The now-vacant Sears & Roebuck building sits on 4.7 acres at 5200 Salem Ave. in Trotwood and was built in 1966.

• Historic site: In 2023, the building was named to the National Register of Historic Places, a designation which could mean additional resources to aid in the site’s redevelopment

• What they are saying: “We’ve been pretty busy with this project since the beginning of the year, applying to several different funding sources for the project, some competitive, and we’re optimistic about our project’s ability to score those,” said Chad Downing, director of the Trotwood Community Improvement Corporation, the organization spearheading the renovation.

• Federal funding: In early 2022, the TCIC secured $2 million in federal funding through the Appropriations Bill to support the project’s development.

• Additional funding: A combination of federal funds, grants and potential tax incentives is being explored to cover the estimated $20 million project cost.

• Plans: The ultimate goal of the project is to open a hub for retail businesses, a food hall and a space for entertainment.

Cleveland-Cliffs on list of companies having federal funds slashed

President Donald Trump’s plan to cut a program that invests in some of the biggest manufacturing industries in the United States could have a major impact in the hometown of his vice president.

• Cleveland-Cliffs Middletown Works: The company was founded as Armco Steel in 1900 and is the third-largest employer in Butler County with 2,486 employees.

• Grant money: Last year, under the Biden administration, it was announced that a $500 million grant was earmarked for Cleveland-Cliffs in Middletown, the boyhood home of Vice President JD Vance, to help the company upgrade its aging blast furnaces.

• Announced upgrades: At the time, the company announced it was looking to the future with $1.8 billion in upgrades that supporters said would add jobs, benefit the environment and ensure long-term stability of the business.

• Grants terminated: The grants are slated for termination under the Trump administration, according to internal administration documents obtained by CNN. Representatives from the Department of Government Efficiency have been involved in deciding programs to cut and keep.

• Not final: Energy Department spokesman Ben Dietderich said in a statement that “no final decisions have been made” about whether the funding would ultimately be cut and that “multiple plans are still being considered.”

What to know today

• One big takeaway: Montgomery County Children Services investigated 3,750 cases of child abuse and neglect last year, with reports of neglect up 9% compared to 2023 totals.

• Tip of the day: If you are looking for unique places to stay in the Dayton area, here are some options.

• Big move of the day: Shops By Todd, the parent company of Occasionally Yours and Jake’s Toggery, has opened its new concept store in the heart of the Greene in Beavercreek.

• Dayton Food & Dining: Home Cooked Vibes, a Fairborn food truck known for savory and sweet egg rolls, breaded fried broccoli and jerk chicken bowls is opening its first brick-and-mortar location.

• Thing to do: The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force is bringing back its annual Bunny Trail event on April 19.

• Photo of the day: The Fort St. Clair Kennel Club Dog Show was held at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds last weekend. Check out more photos from reporter Cornelius Frolik here.