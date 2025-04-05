Morning Briefing: Saturday Apr. 5, 2025

Also on Friday, the S&P 500 lost 6% after China matched President Donald Trump’s big raise in tariffs announced earlier this week. It’s a story we’ll continue to follow.

Heavy rains expected through the weekend prompt flood warnings

Heavy rain this weekend could cause flooding in Southwest Ohio after multiple rounds of showers this week have saturated the region.

• Flood watch: A flood watch is in effect until 8 a.m. Sunday, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

• Already saturated: The region has already received 1 to 2 inches of rain, with some areas reporting as much as 2.59 inches.

• Forecast: More rain is expected today, with a chance for strong to severe storms and damaging winds. Hail and a few isolated tornadoes are possible.

• Be aware: For people who may need to be out this weekend, pay attention to your surroundings. If you see water getting higher, it’s time to head to higher ground and make sure you can exit a park or area safely.

• Electrical safety tips during flooding:

— If rising water threatens your home or business, turn off your power at the circuit breaker panel or fuse box.

— Stay away from downed electrical lines as electric current passes easily through water.

— Don’t drive over or stand near downed electrical lines.

Ohio will invest $3.2B in road construction projects

Ohio will invest a record $3.2 billion in road improvement, bridge updates and safety projects this construction season.

• The numbers: The Ohio Department of Transportation will take on 955 new transportation projects this year.

They include 38 major projects each costing more than $10 million; 5,538 miles of pavement work; 314 projects to repair and upgrade 844 bridges; and 171 large-scale projects specifically focused on reducing crashes and saving lives.

• What DeWine is saying: “It’s good news and bad news at the same time. We know that drivers see ODOT’s orange barrels and cones as an inconvenience, but they are also a signal of progress and improvement...This year’s transportation projects will continue to ensure that our infrastructure keeps pace, improving the quality of life for those who live, work and visit Ohio.”

• Our region: $127 million will be invested in 61 projects across the nine-county District 7 that includes Montgomery County.

Interstate 75 reconstruction north of downtown Dayton, from Needmore to Leo roads, is in its third phase with the southbound lanes expected to be completed this year before work moves to the northbound lanes.

What to know today

• One big takeaway: A civil forfeiture action filed this week connected to the 2024 federal raid at Fuyao Glass America’s Moraine plant describes a years-long federal investigation of a sophisticated money laundering operation paid over $126 million by Fuyao.

• Tip of the day: For more than 30 years, Good Neighbor House has been making a difference in the lives of underserved individuals in the Dayton area. Here is how you can help them.

• Big move of the day: Omega CDC, a nonprofit, church-based organization that aims to help people break cycles of generational poverty, has purchased the former Colonel White High School site at 501 Niagara Ave. in north Dayton.

• Dayton Food & Dining: After operating under the same family for over five decades, Koffee Kup in Miamisburg has a new set of owners.

• Inside Ohio Politics: Spurred from a saga that saw chunks of Bethel Twp. land annexed into Huber Heights, a Miami County lawmaker is hoping to pass a bill that would have given his county commissioners the power of veto.

• Stat of the day: Cicadas emerge after living underground for periods of either 13 or 17 years, and they will be returning in massive numbers this spring.

• DDN Investigation: Our analysis of statewide vaccination data finds more than 150 area elementary schools have kindergarten measles, mumps and rubella vaccination rates below what health experts say is needed for community protection.

• Vintage Dayton: Requarth Lumber Company: A Dayton journey through 165 years and 5 family generations.

• Photo of the day: Route 68 Promotions hosted The Spring 2025 Great Ohio Toy Show at the Greene County Fairgrounds & Expo Center in Xenia this past weekend. The biannual event featured over 700 tables by vendors all over the United States spread out over seven buildings with vintage, antique, modern, diecast and hobby toys for sale. Check out more photos here.