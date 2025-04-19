Morning Briefing: Saturday, April 19, 2025

If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at daniel.susco@coxinc.com.

Are Haitians fleeing Springfield? What our reporting found

A large number of Haitian immigrants in the Springfield area have relocated, though most seem to be staying put.

• How many were there? Area leaders have long estimated there were about 12,000 to 15,000 Haitian immigrants in and around Springfield.

• How many now? The Clark County Combined Health District estimated that there are still more than 10,000 local Haitians.

• Reduced statistics: The number of Haitian-speaking Clark County residents on Medicaid is down by more than a third, on food stamps by 63% and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families by more than half from July 2024 through March 2025.

• Steady statistics: Springfield City Schools officials said that overall district enrollment has remained around 7,400 this year, with only a 6.6% dip in English language learner students, and the Rocking Horse health center said after a small dip in Haitian-speaking patients, attendance has stabilized. Employers have said that Haitian workers are not leaving their jobs.

• Why stay? Vilès Dorsainvil, president of the Haitian Community Help and Support Center said, “They don’t have any reason to leave now because they don’t have any other place to go in the USA where they will not be facing the same issue.”

Kings Island opens for 53rd season with Beast roller coaster improvements, a new water slide and more

Kings Island opens for its 53rd season today, and there are several changes, especially to the Soak City water park, though the water park isn’t set to open until May 24.

• Beastly updates: One of the park’s most famous roller coasters, the Beast, received updates this year, replacing more than a fifth of the track with new pieces.

• New water park attraction: RiverRacers is a dual-racing water coaster, using water jets to boost guests to speeds up to 30 mph.

• New children’s water attractions: Also new this season is Splash River Junction, a new children’s play area with more seating, a wading pool and seven slides.

• New ownership: This year is the first full season after park owner Cedar Fair merged with Six Flags, and guests can now upgrade their Gold and Prestige season passes for admission to all former Six Flags and Cedar Fair parks.

What to know today

• What to know: From DEI to immigration protests to Honda rumors, we discuss the effects of federal actions this week.

• Tip of the day: A new café opened earlier this month at 2632 Colonel Glenn Hwy. in Fairborn near Wright State University specializing in chai tea and Indian street food, along with other popular café fare.

• What to see: The Returning Artists Guild is presenting “Enough is Enough: Who You Are, Where You Are,” by Joy Hoop at The Blue House Arts at 3325 Catalpa Drive in Dayton.

• Coming soon: Tomfoolery Outdoors has announced four days of events starting April 25, including sunset yoga, a fly fishing clinic, a Scoot, Skate or Roll 5K and the screening of the documentary “Greybeard: The Man, The Myth, The Mississippi.”

• Person to know today: Emily Schutte, who recently won an International Broadcasting System award for her work at student-led WRFH/Radio Free Hillsdale

• Quote of the day: “‘How much will you give me for a life preserver?’ said the waiter to me, and I told him I had left all my money and my gold watch under my pillow, and that he was welcome to all of it if he would hand me a life preserver.” — Philip Zenni, speaking to the Dayton Herald on June 13, 1912 about surviving the Titanic sinking.

• Photo of the day: Children hunt for eggs at Young’s Jersey Dairy as part of this collection of photos of the dairy through the years, including photos from Bill Lackey, Tom Gilliam, Marshall Gorby and others, as well as historical photos from the Dayton Daily News archive.