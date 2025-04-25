Morning Briefing: Saturday, April 26, 2025

If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Greg.Lynch@coxinc.com.

Proposed Head Start cut would impact over 3K area children - ‘Very scary’

A program that provides early childhood education and child care arrangements for more than 27,000 Ohio children could see its funding eliminated if a Trump administration budget proposal moves forward.

• About Head Start: It’s a child development program for more than half a million of the nation’s neediest kids. It is federally funded, but runs through private and public schools.

• Budget cuts: National reports say deep budget cuts at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, which funds Head Start, leave no money for the preschool program.

• Returning control to states: The White House budget proposal “does not fund Head Start,” according to the draft. It says eliminating the program is consistent with the Trump administration’s “goals of returning control of education to the states and increasing parental control.”

• By the numbers: The Miami Valley Child Development Center receives 85% of its funding through Head Start. The region’s network of child care locations serves 2,000 families across Montgomery, Clark and Madison counties. Head Start impacts nearly 3,000 children in the region.

• More than a preschool program: Meals and health screenings are also provided though Head Start.

• What parents are saying: “Parents will make unbearable sacrifices for their kids, but this could put parents in a jeopardizing situation,” said Dayton mother Tonica Bradley. “This could make any household crumble.”

• What administrators are saying: “Our doors are open and we are serving families,” said MVCDC CEO Berta Velilla. “We want our families to know that we are here for them. But the thought of Head Start going away after 60 years is very scary for us.”

• Child care challenges: Child care options nationally, for families of any income, are scarce and costly. Groundwork Ohio estimated in 2023 that, on average, child care ranged from $9,580 annually for preschool care and $12,351 for infant care.

• In Ohio: More than 21,000 Head Start parents are employed, in school, or in a job training program and could not do so without Head Start services, said Ohio Head Start Association Inc. Executive Director Julie Stone.

Ohio first state to allow employers to not post labor, civil rights law notices in workplace

Ohio employers will soon be allowed to forego displaying certain state labor notices in the workplace and instead display them online.

• Senate Bill 33: The law will not impact federal labor notice requirements, but it will change how Ohio employers post the state’s laws on minimum wage, prevailing wage, overtime, civil rights, workers compensation, and public employment risk reduction laws.

• Display Requirements: Employers will still have to put up a list of the minors employed by the company.

• Cost savings: The bill was cosponsored by state Sen. George Lang, R-West Chester, who told this outlet that the law will cumulatively save Ohio’s businesses tens of millions of dollars on yearly printing costs.

“That is money they can use to reinvest back in their business, hire more people, or for those owners that want to, they can put it in their pocket in the form of higher profits,” said Lang.

• Changing with the times: Greater Dayton Chamber of Commerce Executive Vice President Stephanie Keinath described S.B. 33 as “common sense legislation that recognizes how differently workplaces look today than they did five or ten years ago.”

“Posting notices on break-room bulletin boards doesn’t fit what many modern workplaces require,” Keinath said.

What to know today

• One big takeaway: Cincinnati’s new archbishop, Robert Casey, will hold four regional memorial masses for Pope Francis, including a Spanish mass in Dayton.

Best of Dayton 2025: Vote for your favorites here.

• Person to know today: M Ross Perkins. This Dayton singer-songwriter has a new album, “What’s the Matter, M Ross?”, that features four interview-style interludes that ask — and ostensibly answer — the question posed by its title.

• Dayton Food & Dining: Underground Chuck’s is officially opening its doors near the Dayton Mall on May 6. The restaurant “will have wings, handcrafted Angus burgers and USDA Choice steaks, along with a great selection of craft beers, signature cocktails and a laid-back vibe.”

• Community Gems: The Dayton Daily News Community Gems initiative highlights people who give their time and effort to improve the lives of their neighbors and community. Do you know someone like this in your community? Follow this link to nominate them.

• Big move of the day: A Kroger Marketplace has been proposed along Ohio 63 at Ohio 741 near Union Village in Turtlecreek Twp.

• Thing to do: Exotic destinations and memorable journeys are bucket list items for adventure seekers, but you don’t need to travel far from home or burn your vacation days to enjoy the great outdoors with a micro-adventure.

• Vintage Dayton: Dayton’s Ralph Byrd brought comic hero Dick Tracy to life on screen in early Hollywood.

• Photo of the day: Troy Provisions, located at 11 W. Main St. in downtown Troy, is a place to lunch, shop and create downtown. The shop also offers to-go lunches from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Check out more photos from reporter Natalie Jones here.