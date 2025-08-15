Morning Briefing: Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025

🔍Downtown vandalism: A 60-year-old man, suspected of vandalizing several downtown Dayton businesses and a church, has a criminal history that includes more than 140 prior convictions.

🎉African American Cultural Festival: The 19th annual event is happening this weekend, offering much more than just entertainment.

Jungle Jim’s adds TikTok station, cotton candy making machine as iconic store turns 50

Fifty years ago, a small, rather traditional vegetable and fruit market opened up along Ohio 4 in Fairfield. Today, Jungle Jim’s International Market is anything but small or traditional.

• “Jungle” Jim Bonaminio: The fun-loving store owner who still uses a flip phone relies on his sense of fun, curiosity, business savvy and forward thinking.

• Always growing: Through the years Bonaminio has bought land surrounding his store and now has about 80 acres. The store itself has grown to 283,385 square feet with separate areas for international foods by country.

Among upcoming projects for his site are a hotel, adding 250 parking spaces, a commercial building with nine apartments above it, a store selling marijuana products and more. Bonaminio is planning to purchase a composter larger than the one at the Cincinnati Zoo.

• New ideas: A cotton candy machine was recently installed. A TikTok station and an AI powered curved screen — possibly with Jungle Jim’s face, is in development.

• What they are saying: “The store represents the largest draw in Fairfield, attracting customers from greater Cincinnati and beyond. Anybody that’s ever gone into the store knows it’s an absolutely unique place. The level of creativity from him and his whole team is astounding,’’ said Greg Kathman, Fairfield’s director of development services.

Downtown vandalism suspect has 140+ prior convictions

A 60-year-old man accused of causing thousands of dollars in damage to storefronts and a church in downtown Dayton this month has more than 140 prior convictions, according to a Dayton Daily News review of court records.

• Downtown spree: On Tuesday, Aug. 12, a man was captured on video breaking glass and Plexiglas windows and doors on eight storefronts and a church located on West First Street and North Ludlow Street in the northwest part of downtown.

• Convictions: Since 2012, Mark Arden has been convicted of more than 140 minor misdemeanor and higher-level misdemeanor offenses, including criminal trespassing, public intoxication, possessing open alcohol containers, disorderly conduct, aggravated menacing, public indecency, obstructing official business, panhandling and other misdemeanor violations.

• What police are saying: “To say he has been a (menace) in downtown Dayton would be a gross understatement,” said Dayton police Maj. Brian Johns.

Major Johns said Arden appears to have a “slight” history of mental illness, but most of his criminal activities appear to be related to his alcohol consumption and intoxication.

What to know today

• One big takeaway: An 18-year-old student was arrested Thursday after he reportedly pointed a gun at another student in the Belmont High School parking lot.

• Big move of the day: The former site of Ron’s Car Care in Miamisburg was demolished this week to make way for a Flying Ace Express Car Wash.

• Dayton Food & Dining: Dozo, an elevated sushi experience in the back room of Tender Mercy in downtown Dayton, has reopened with a new chef and menu.

• Schools: Bellbrook has closed its high school library temporarily for a review of “sexuality content and gender identity.”

• Community Gem: DeVann Carter is teaching neighborhood kids to grow their own food through his West Dayton garden club. Do you know someone like this in your community? Follow this link to nominate them.

• Thing to do: The 19th annual Dayton African American Cultural Festival brings themes of celebration, heritage and tradition to the forefront this weekend at Island MetroPark.

• Vintage Dayton: Dayton’s circus history includes big acts, wild beasts and famous clowns since the 1850s.

• Cincinnati Bengals: First-round pick Shemar Stewart said he didn’t mean to bump into Joe Burrow during a team drill, but he learned his lesson.

• Dayton Flyers: Transfer Keonte Jones is a 6-foot-6 forward who has an “innate ability to defend.”