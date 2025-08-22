Morning Briefing: Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025

📝 Possible election changes?: President Donald Trump is taking aim at mail-in voting and voting machines in an upcoming executive order.

The Montgomery County Administration Building has been ranked one of the ugliest public buildings across the U.S.

Fairfield ICE raid latest: 6 of 39 arrested face state charges

Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones called an Aug. 16 raid in Fairfield “probably the biggest” roundup of immigrants in the country illegally in Ohio this year.

• The nightclub: The operation at Sabor Peruano Night Club was in response to recent violence in the area and criminal activity associated with the club. Two shootings were directly linked to the establishment in the past two months.

• The operation: The Saturday raid, which Fairfield called an “operation,” was a coordinated effort with the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, and multiple federal agencies, including ICE, the Department of Homeland Security and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

• Detained: Of the 39 people arrested or detained, six face state charges other than what’s called a “holder” for the U.S. Department of Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

• What law enforcement is saying: “Despite multiple opportunities to address ongoing concerns, the ownership of Sabor Peruano has not taken sufficient steps to resolve the issues,” according to the Fairfield Police Department. “As such, we will continue to closely monitor the situation and allocate resources as necessary to ensure the safety of our community.”

Trump wants to change how Ohio elections are run. Can he?

President Donald Trump this week vowed more changes to the way elections are carried out in the U.S., taking aim specifically at mail-in voting and voting machines.

• The numbers: Ohio has roughly 8 million registered voters, and nearly 1.1 million of them voted by mail in the presidential election last November.

• Regulating elections: Congress and the state legislature both have the power to regulate federal elections, but elections for state and local offices are governed by the Ohio General Assembly. These rules are stipulated both in the U.S. Constitution and the Ohio Revised Code.

• Executive orders:

— Trump issued a sweeping executive order earlier this year that, among other changes, would require documented proof of citizenship before registering to vote. Parts of that executive order on elections were swiftly blocked by the courts, on the grounds that Congress, and not the president, sets federal election rules.

— Trump recently promised another election executive order to “help bring HONESTY to the 2026 Midterm elections.” He said his team was working to draft another executive order that would ban mail-in voting, as well as voting machines and tabulators.

• Voting rights advocates: They say mail-in voting is a way for older adults, people with disabilities, military members, people who lack reliable transportation or people with other daily obstacles to participate in democracy.

What to know today

• Schools: Dunbar High School parents said their kids are getting to school via parent drop off or rideshare this year after a complicated start to transportation for this school year.

• Stat of the day: One of Montgomery County’s government buildings was ranked among the 100 ugliest public buildings in America.

• Happening today: The Montgomery County Animal Resource Center is participating in a special adoption event to help more pets find loving homes at little to no cost.

• Thing to do: This year, Labor Day occurs on Sept. 1. Some organizations in the region will celebrate the holiday weekend with events.

• Vintage Dayton: The Greene Town Center in Beavercreek opened its first phase this week in 2006.

• Athlete of the week: Oakwood High School junior goalkeeper Camryn “Shady” Camacho came up big against one of her team’s biggest rivals in their season opener.

• Photo of the day: Students walk to class during the first week at Cedarville University on Thursday, August 21, 2025, in Cedarville. Check out more photos from Joseph Cooke here.