Morning Briefing: Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025

🚌 DPS bus pass ruling: A Franklin County court granted Dayton Public Schools an extended preliminary injunction, allowing the district to continue providing RTA bus passes to students throughout the current school year.

🎡 Weekend fun: Here is a list of events and ideas for things to do over the holiday weekend.

Dayton Christian gets $500,000 donation for athletic facilities

Dayton Christian recently received $500,000 from the McAfee Foundation for Children and Youth in a match gift to build a full-sized athletic field at Dayton Christian’s Miamisburg campus.

• About the school: Dayton Christian is an interdenominational Christian school that serves more than 1,300 students in preschool through 12th grade. It has also grown rapidly, gaining a 75% increase in enrollment in the last five years.

• Current situation: Students must currently travel up to 20 minutes for games and sports practices.

• The project: It includes a turf field for football and soccer, as well as space for track and field. The athletic field is part of a $4 million multipurpose center at Dayton Christian, which will be used as an athletic facility. The new 10,500-square-foot center will serve as a gymnasium. The facility will also include a 2,700-square-foot weight room.

• What they are saying: “Today, Dayton Christian is growing — enrolling more students, expanding programs, and reaching further into our community and the world with the message of Christ,” said Greg McAfee, a local businessman. “But to continue this momentum, we must also build facilities that reflect the excellence of our mission.”

Court ruling secures RTA bus passes for Dayton students through 2026

Dayton Public Schools announced yesterday that a Franklin County court has granted its request for an extended preliminary injunction regarding the purchase of RTA bus passes for students.

• Background: Under House Bill 96, the state’s most recent budget bill, DPS students could not transfer through the downtown Dayton Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority bus hub using passes that had been purchased by DPS.

• What the new ruling means: It allows the district to continue providing bus passes for the entire 2025–2026 school year.

• What they are saying: “We’d like to especially thank the parents and community members who took time out of their day to attend and testify at the hearing in Columbus,” David Lawrence, the district’s superintendent, said in a statement.

• Down the road: The case is scheduled to resume in court in September 2026.

FREE CONTENT: Here are six things children could learn by attending the Ohio Renaissance Festival

Every fall, families flock to Harveysburg, Ohio, where the Ohio Renaissance Festival transforms 30 acres into a medieval village.

Sure, the turkey legs, jousting knights and glittery fairies take much of the spotlight, but the real magic is what children take away. The festival isn’t just fun; it’s a living classroom where history, imagination and life lessons jump right off the page.

What to know today

• Tip of the day: Six Flags, the owner of Warren County amusement park Kings Island, has announced a new limited-time offer for season passholders.

• Big move of the day: Chick-fil-A is planning to open 25-30 new restaurants throughout Ohio by the end of 2027.

• Schools: While many private colleges are seeing a decline in enrollment and cuts due to financial difficulties, Cedarville University is setting records for enrollment and fundraising.

• Thing to do: The festival season is still in high gear among other events to enjoy across the Dayton region.

• Vintage Dayton: The City of Dayton might have a different name if not for Israel Ludlow.

• Athlete of the week: Last week, Greenon’s Kai Ricks rushed for 185 yards and four touchdowns as the Knights beat Shawnee 34-14 in Springfield. Nominate your athlete for the Dayton Daily News Athlete of the Week

• Video of the day: Reporter Avery Kreemer and video producer David Sherman went to Clifton to find out how people are feeling about a new state law and the chance their village could disappear.▶️