Morning Briefing: Saturday, August 9, 2025

🎥 Little Art Theater facelift: The nearly 96-year-old theater in Yellow Springs shows off a brand new marquee this Friday. Find out more about the $100,000 grant that made it and other improvements possible.

🛶 Rising tides lift VP: JD Vance’s security detail had the Little Miami River’s water level raised last weekend to accommodate a kayaking trip he and his family took to celebrate his 41st birthday.

Peace Museum, Air Force Museum offer ways to reflect 80 years after atomic bombs dropped on Japan

Today marks the 80th anniversary of the atomic bomb dropped on the city of Nagasaki on Aug. 9, 1945, three days after the first bomb was dropped on Hiroshima.

• Last week: The Dayton International Peace Museum held a gong-ringing ceremony that was live-streamed in communion with a similar event in the Dayton Sister City of Oiso, Japan

• Distinguished guests The event was attended by Eva Weber, the mayor of Dayton Sister City Augsburg, Germany, and Hajime Kishimori, consul general for Japan for the Dayton region, whose mother survived the bombing of Hiroshima.

• ‘Bockscar’: An important part of the Nagasaki bombing history lives at the Air Force Museum: Bockscar, the specially-modified B-29 Superfortress that dropped the atomic bomb.

• Quote: “In terms of world history, Bockscar is probably the most important artifact in our collection,” said Doug Lantry, curator and historian for the museum’s research division.

Little Art imitates life in Yellow Springs: New marquee celebrates village traditions

What does streaming platform Plex have in common with a small art theater in Yellow Springs? More than you might think.

• Plex: Plex says its mission is to connect cinephiles with films and fellow fans in digital space, which neatly aligns with the physical space on the front sidewalks of the theaters like Little Art where impromptu talks after a particularly interesting film have taken place for decades.

• On Friday: The theater is hosting an unveiling event for its brand new marquee that will place a cherry atop a process that began two years ago when Katherine Eckstrand read an unsolicited email regarding a “$100,000 Theater of Dreams” grant offer from a company she’d never heard of and nearly dismissed it as a scam.

What to know today

• Happening today: Don’t miss the annual Englewood Festival, featuring a 5K, art festival, live music, car show and more.

• Photo of the day: Pat and Kenny Lipps, who have been married for 74 years, hold their marriage license from July 28, 1951. They secretly went to Indiana to get married when Pat was 15 and Kenny was 17.