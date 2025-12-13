Morning Briefing: Saturday, Dec. 13

💵 SBIR/STTR funding: Federal small business research and technology grant programs have been dormant since Oct. 1, raising concerns that a critical funding source for tech-focused businesses in the region has been cut off. ✈️ Wright State Aviation growth: Wright State University’s aviation school has expanded since launching degree programs last year, with 47 students currently enrolled in the aviation program and 210 applicants for fall 2026. If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Greg.Lynch@coxinc.com. Want to read the digital version of the newspaper? Click here for our daily ePaper. The newsletter should take about 3 minutes, 26 seconds to read.

Plan aims to turn Dayton Mall area into ‘vibrant, walkable, mixed-use town center’

Efforts to update the master plan for the Dayton Mall area and its more than 400 surrounding businesses have started with a goal of transforming it into ”a vibrant, walkable and mixed-use town center."

• New owners: In late October, Augusta, Georgia-based Hull Property Group spent $37 million for four parcels, including the 1.4-million-square-foot mall. • Master Plan: The ultimate objective of transitioning the area toward a more walkable, mixed-use environment with opportunities for pedestrian-oriented retail, additional density, and residential components. • Mixed approach: The plan will look at growth needs alongside community priorities such as land use, economic development, transportation and connectivity. • Timeline: The planning process formally started in November, with a targeted completion of this coming fall.

Area businesses fear loss of $89M in federal awards

Local business advocates have watched with growing concern as the federal Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer funding programs have gone dormant since the start of the new federal fiscal year Oct. 1.

• Our region: It traditionally has been a magnet for SBIR/STTR dollars, and some worry that a key financial lifeline for technically oriented businesses has been cut off. Depending on the year, 40% to 45% of funds awarded to Ohio go to Dayton-area companies. • SBIR program: It annually awards more than $4 billion to startups and small businesses focused on technical problems and solutions for the federal government. About half of that is awarded by the Department of Defense. • What they are saying: “The SBIR program historically has had a mission of funding technology development with the goal of getting it to the warfighters,” Andrea Kunk, president and chief executive of Fairborn’s Peerless Technologies said. “And I think that now more than ever there’s a critical need to get new technology into the hands of the warfighters as quickly as possible. • Where things stand: New SBIR funding is on pause until reauthorization occurs. The House passed a one-year extension of the funding in September but the measure remains stalled in the Senate.

FREE CONTENT: Piqua family’s holiday wonderland draws thousands of lights — and viral attention online

Richard and Alex Smith’s yard, located just outside downtown Piqua, boasts more than a thousand vintage and modern figures, earning comparisons to the Griswold house and delighting visitors across social media. “This all started about 22 years ago, when my son was 10 years old,” said Richard. “He’s like, ‘dad, can we put stuff in the front yard?’ And this is what happened after 22 years.”