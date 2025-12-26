Morning Briefing: Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025

⛽ Centerville Sheetz: Centerville is appealing its fight against a proposed Sheetz to the Ohio Supreme Court.

🏫 Mad River: 19-year-old Damien McCormick graduated high school in 2024, and now is the newest member of the Mad River Local School Board.

‘Free joints’ Fairborn smoke shop boarded up by city; owners plan to sue

Fairborn smoke shop Bud City, which gained attention over the summer by from offered free “joints” of intoxicating hemp, has been shut down by police for alleged violations of city nuisance code.

• The shutdown: Police said that they issued a formal nuisance abatement notice with the business Nov. 18 but didn’t get an appeal within the required 15 days.

• Lawsuit: The owners, however, say they did try to appeal the ruling and plan to sue to reopen the business.

• Raids: The owners said that their two other locations in Waverly and Chillicothe were raided the same day that police boarded up the Fairborn business.

• Hemp ban: The raids came days prior to Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signing a bill banning intoxicating hemp products outside of licensed dispensaries, to take effect in just under 90 days.

Centerville appeals Sheetz ruling to Ohio Supreme Court

Centerville is asking the Ohio Supreme Court to overturn an appeals court decision to allow the building of a Sheetz gas station and convenience store on Far Hills Avenue.

• The Sheetz: The proposed gas station would go at 6318 Fair Hills Ave., redeveloping the former Elsa’s Mexican Restaurant property.

• The lawsuit: The suit came after the city’s planning commission approved the gas station plan in 2023, but the city council rejected the plan application.

• Previous rulings: A ruling from Montgomery County Common Pleas Court in January said that Centerville has to accept the recommendations of the planning commission. The Second District Court of Appeals upheld the ruling last month.

• Why don’t they want it? Centerville City Council said in a statement that they “unanimously determined the character of the Sheetz proposal was not consistent with the surrounding properties as required by Centerville unified development ordinance.”

Free cooking classes by CareSource at area YMCA aim to help people boost wellness

CareSource is offering cooking classes at the Premier Health YMCA at 2649 Salem Ave. in Dayton, also featuring access to a registered dietitian and a registered nurse trained in diabetes management. The last class this year will be on Monday, but people can email theteachingkitchen@caresource.com for more information.

