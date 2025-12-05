Morning Briefing: Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025

🏪 Farmers market closing: Ohio Red Barn, which opened two-and-a-half years ago at 50 S. First St., Miamisburg, posted to social media to say Dec. 20 would be its last day.

🍔 Downtown restaurant owner retiring: After 21 years of being a one-woman show running White Lotus Café & Diner, also known as Yummy Burger, Young Shoop will retire later this month.

Buc-ee’s opening inches closer as Huber Heights weighs moratorium on future gas stations

As the city of Huber Heights awaits the grand opening of new gas stations Buc-ee’s and Wawa, council will vote next week on a proposed 12-month moratorium on gas stations.

• Buc-ee’s timeline: The Huber Heights store remains on track for an April 2026 opening, Buc-ee’s officials confirmed to the Dayton Daily New this week.

• Latest moves: Council voted unanimously to approve the liquor permit request for the up-and-coming mega store at 8000 State Route 235. Within the past few weeks, canopies for the station’s 120 gas pumps were installed.

• Wawa timeline: A new Wawa fueling center is set to open later this month at 4949 Old Troy Pike. The newly-constructed gas station is situated on the northwest corner of Old Troy Pike and Chambersburg Road.

• Possible moratorium: The proposed moratorium would allow the city time to consider land use regulations and guidelines for future gas station development while a new zoning code is drafted.

Local farmers market closing its doors this month after more than two years

A small business offering farm fresh products and hand-crafted items is closing its doors this month.

• Ohio Red Barn: The company said Dec. 20 would be its last day in operation.

• What it has: The business offers a variety of goods and services, including baked goods, barbecue rubs, beard balms and oils, birdhouses and feeders, candied nuts, candles, candy and caramel popcorn.

• What they’re saying: “Be sure to come by and get your holiday gifts and take advantage of the many discounts in the store,” the business said via a Facebook post. “Be sure to follow us on Facebook to keep up with our adventures and to directly order your honey and other ORB favorites.”

FREE CONTENT: Ohio didn’t just beat Michigan in football, we won an unclaimed funds challenge

The Ohio Department of Commerce Division of Unclaimed Funds has announced Ohio has also won the monthlong “Find Forgotten Funds: The Rivalry Continues” challenge against Michigan.

What to know today

• One big takeaway: Wide receiver Chris Henry Jr., after a longer-than-expected delay, confirmed his commitment to sign with Ohio State on the final day of the early National Signing Day period.

• Tip of the day: Kroger is celebrating the reopening of its Edgewood Kroger Marketplace Fuel Center with a special deal on gas prices for customers.

• Quote of the day: “Having a dedicated helicopter service will help us expedite the safe transfer of hundreds of neonatal and pediatric patients from outlying areas.” — Rich Falcone, a pediatric surgeon who serves as the Cincinnati Children’s chief of staff, on its new helicopter transport offering.

• Stat of the day: 7-2. That’s the Dayton Flyers’ basketball record heading into a showdown with 7-1 Virginia at noon today.