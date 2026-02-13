Breaking: Dayton Arcade retail marketplace to open in March, marking end of historic restoration

Morning Briefing: Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026

18 minutes ago
Happy Valentine’s Day! You survived Friday the 13th, and have now arrived at a much happier calendar day. While you may be making last minute dinner plans, we have plenty of local news content for you this Saturday morning...

💘 Valentine’s Day content: We have TONS of content on this special day, from where to eat, how to order wine, restaurant suggestions and more!

🏭Fuyao concerns: According to Thomas Gnau’s story, allegations involving Moraine’s Fuyao Glass America have drawn criticism and concerns from Ohio’s U.S. senators, and a former senator hoping to return to the chamber.

🏬Planned opening: Next month, the Dayton Arcade will open the fully restored North Arcade and its marketplace to the public. Read more in Sydney Dawes’ story here.

***

LOCAL NEWS

‘A vibrant community’: onMain refreshes mixed-use master plan

Oakwood schools may seek new operating levy in 2027

$1.7M in upgrades coming to Belmont Pool

LIFE

By the numbers: When Montgomery County couples are most likely to file for divorce

VIDEO: Guests eat, hit the dance floor at Goodwill Easterseals Valentine’s Day dance

VIDEO: Guests meet to enjoy Sweetheart Soirée at The Courtyard at Centerville

CRIME & PUBLIC SAFETY

Ex with a warrant? Greenville police make unconventional Valentine’s plea

1 of 3 suspects sentenced in case of pregnant woman found dead in container

SPORTS

Dayton basketball: How to watch Flyers matchup vs. Davidson

Cedarville mourns Jim Villinger, the legendary football coach who built the area’s first small school powerhouse

Archdeacon: A party with pizza, turnovers and a record crowd

NATION & WORLD

Inflation measure falls to nearly five-year low as gas prices fall and housing costs cool

A ‘ring of fire’ solar eclipse will dazzle people and penguins in Antarctica

‘Money bouquets’ rival traditional flowers as coveted tokens of love for Valentine’s Day in Zimbabwe

FREE CONTENT: Events highlight the local maple syrup making process

If you are like me, you appreciate delicious syrup on your pancakes in the morning. Today we have a list of local syrup related events, as well as a column from Devin Meister explaining where exactly it comes from, and how it is transformed!

