Morning Briefing: Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026

🏭Fuyao concerns: According to Thomas Gnau’s story, allegations involving Moraine’s Fuyao Glass America have drawn criticism and concerns from Ohio’s U.S. senators, and a former senator hoping to return to the chamber.
🏬Planned opening: Next month, the Dayton Arcade will open the fully restored North Arcade and its marketplace to the public. Read more in Sydney Dawes’ story here.
LOCAL NEWS
• ‘A vibrant community’: onMain refreshes mixed-use master plan
• Oakwood schools may seek new operating levy in 2027
• $1.7M in upgrades coming to Belmont Pool
LIFE
• By the numbers: When Montgomery County couples are most likely to file for divorce
• VIDEO: Guests eat, hit the dance floor at Goodwill Easterseals Valentine’s Day dance
• VIDEO: Guests meet to enjoy Sweetheart Soirée at The Courtyard at Centerville
CRIME & PUBLIC SAFETY
• Ex with a warrant? Greenville police make unconventional Valentine’s plea
• 1 of 3 suspects sentenced in case of pregnant woman found dead in container
SPORTS
• Dayton basketball: How to watch Flyers matchup vs. Davidson
• Cedarville mourns Jim Villinger, the legendary football coach who built the area’s first small school powerhouse
• Archdeacon: A party with pizza, turnovers and a record crowd
NATION & WORLD
• Inflation measure falls to nearly five-year low as gas prices fall and housing costs cool
• A ‘ring of fire’ solar eclipse will dazzle people and penguins in Antarctica
• ‘Money bouquets’ rival traditional flowers as coveted tokens of love for Valentine’s Day in Zimbabwe
FREE CONTENT: Events highlight the local maple syrup making process
If you are like me, you appreciate delicious syrup on your pancakes in the morning. Today we have a list of local syrup related events, as well as a column from Devin Meister explaining where exactly it comes from, and how it is transformed!