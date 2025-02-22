Morning Briefing: Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025

If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at {{email}}.

Want to read the digital version of the newspaper? Click here for our daily ePaper.

The newsletter should take about {{minutes}} minutes, {{seconds}} seconds to read.

***

Thug Riders: What’s next for 14 members of motorcycle club accused of federal crimes

A deadline to submit potential trial dates has been set for more than a dozen members of the Thug Riders Motorcycle Club accused of participating in a violent criminal enterprise in the Dayton area.

• The charges: The Thug Riders are accused of violent crimes in several places, including Dayton, Huber Heights, Harrison Twp., Springfield, Logan County, London, Ohio, and Lexington, Kentucky.

• Shooting in Harrison Twp.: The group was reportedly involved in the deadly shooting of 43-year-old Joseph Nicholson in Harrison Twp. on Sept. 26, 2021.

• Motorcycle club shootouts: The riders were also accused of shootouts and gunfights with other motorcycle clubs in Springfield and Lexington.

• Huber Heights explosion: The members are accused of setting off an explosive in a former member’s truck in Huber Heights in May 2021.

• What’s next: The defense teams have until April 8 to filed a report with at least three days for the final pretrial conference and trial.

Trump administration throws out protections from deportation for Haitians

The Trump administration has announced it won’t renew Temporary Protected Status for Haitians, which gave them legal authority to be in the country.

• Temporary Protected Status: Temporary Protected Status is given to people whose home countries are deemed unsafe, letting them stay and work legally in the U.S.

• Haiti: The Biden administration initially extended to February 2026 as gangs have pillaged through Haitian capital Port-au-Prince in recent years, and the country suffered from significant damage from storms and earthquakes

• How many people? Homeland Security said that as of July last year, the number of Haitians eligible for TPS protection was 520,694 people.

• Campaign threats: President Trump threatened this decision during his campaign, targeting the Haitian population in Springfield after false rumors spread that they were stealing and eating pets

• What now? The next steps for Haitians in the country is unclear, though people who work to help the population urged them not to panic and not try to get in trouble

What to know today

• One big takeaway: Lawmakers are considering a handful of property tax reforms, which could impact school funding and relief for disabled veterans and the elderly, as well as overhaul the homestead exemption and owner-occupancy credit

• Tip of the day: The Freakin’ Rican food truck is opening a carryout restaurant at 2615 S. Smithville Road in Dayton in March, featuring 52 different types of empanada

• Person to know today: Mahmoud Aqrabawi. He owns the Marble Slab Creamery & Great American Cookies which just held a soft opening in Huber Heights.

• Stat of the day: 47% - that is the number of people CNN found support Trump’s work in his first month in a poll. These are the local impacts of those decisions.

• Photo of the day: Dayton’s Kim Deal kicked off her “No One Loves You More Tour” with a sold-out show in support of her solo debut album at The Brightside Music & Event Venue in downtown Dayton on Thursday. Photographer Tom Gilliam has a photo gallery from the event.